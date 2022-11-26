A celebration of former Georgia football head coach Vince Dooley’s life was held at the University of Goergia’s Stegeman Coliseum on Friday night. Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart, Gov. Brian Kemp, Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey and UGA President Jere Morehead were among those in attendance to honor Dooley.

Dooley died on Oct. 28 at 90 years old, with his wife and four children by his side. He was Georgia football’s head coach for 25 seasons and was head coach for Georgia’s 1980 run to a national championship victory. He won a program record 201 games during his time as head coach.

Dooley also served as athletic director from 1979-2004 and is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.

Friends and many former co-workers of Dooley’s shared their favorite stories and memories with him, many that featured his wife, Barbara Dooley, and were centered around his career in UGA athletics.

Opening speaker and host for the celebration of life was Jeff Dantzler, play-by-play voice for UGA baseball and women’s basketball. He began the celebration by listing Dooley’s many accomplishments and attributes on and off the field.

Dantzler described Dooley as a family man, historian, author, marine, horticulturist and man of family and faith.

“Welcome to a very special night where we have all gathered to celebrate the extraordinary life of an honorable renaissance man,” Dantzler said. “Tonight, we celebrate Vince Dooley.”

Current Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart spoke next, reminiscing about growing up in south Georgia watching Dooley’s show every Sunday after church and the memories he has of Dooley’s support in his career as Georgia’s head coach.

Smart said he remembered looking up during practice for the 2017 national championship game and seeing Dooley sitting there observing the practice. He recalled how nervous it made him as it was the first chance at a national championship title for Georgia Football since Dooley’s 1980 win and shared a story from the 2021 national championship game.

Smart recalled getting in his hotel’s elevator and the doors opening to Dooley sitting in a chair in the hallway. Smart said he asked Dooley what he was doing there and he replied that he was waiting for his son to get a room key.

While they sat together, Smart said he asked him why he didn’t come to any national championship practices like he did in 2017 and Dooley replied “you know what happened last time,” in reference to Georgia's loss.

“The next time I saw him was in the confetti after the game,” Smart said. “That meant so much to me because I knew the sacrifices that he made for being away from his family, the sacrifices that he made, missing his kids' events, his children growing up, to put this place on the map, he put Georgia on the map, he paved the way.”

Morehead spoke about Dooley’s leadership, hospitality and the moment he got to tell him they were naming Dooley field in his honor.

Morehead said he remembered sharing the news with the Dooleys and how Barbara Dooley cried because of how proud she was of her husband.

“I also remember Coach Dooley just quietly and humbly receiving the news, thanking us and then offering to show us around his garden, which was his pride and joy and we spent the next hour or so getting the opportunity to have that special tour with him,” Morehead said.

Kemp began by speaking on behalf of his wife, First Lady Marty Kemp, and their three daughters.

“We're just so honored to be able to take part in such a special tribute to a man that we were so blessed to know and to love,” Kemp said. “To Coach Dooley and his entire family, just please know that we continue to mourn your husband, your father and your grandfather.”

Kemp said Dooley’s impact went beyond his career as Georgia's head coach, transforming UGA athletics as a whole.

“Under his leadership the university expanded its sports facilities and grew its women’s athletic program,” Kemp said. “Golf, tennis and other recreational outlets that weren’t always intriguing priorities on other campuses around the country, were fixtures at this university.”

Sankey shared the story of representatives from 13 universities and colleges meeting on Dec. 8 and 9 of 1932, to form the SEC, 95 days after Dooley was born in Mobile, Alabama.

“It is my privilege to represent the 14 universities of the SEC, today’s SEC and offer my condolences,” Sankey said. “Let’s also say thank you, thank you for a life well lived, contributing to the University of Georgia, state of Georgia and our entire region and nation.”

Billy Payne, a three-year Georgia football letterman, chairman of the Augusta National Golf Club who is credited with bringing the 1996 Olympic Games to Atlanta , told the story of the first time he ever met Dooley, on a Friday night in 1964, when he came to recruit Payne to play for Georgia football.

“After the game, he approached me and reached out and shook my right hand and with his other hand, hugged me, as he pulled me in, towards him,” Payne said. “A couple weeks ago, 58 years after that first night, he hugged me again as I sat beside him on his couch, the day before his lord and savior called him home.”

Payne said despite Dooley’s health declining, in his final days he was the same way he’d always been.

“He started the conversation by asking me if I remembered that critical pass I dropped against Auburn in 1966,” Payne said. “That was my Coach Dooley, to the very end, aware of everything around him, to the very end, surrounded by love and in grace by his wonderful wife Barbara and their four amazing children.”

Payne said that despite often hearing about Dooley’s hall of fame coaching career at Georgia, his life’s work was more.

“He was a teacher, not just of football skills but a life teacher,” Payne said. “He taught us the importance of integrity by demonstrating it every single day of his life.”