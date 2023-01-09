SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles — home to this year’s national championship game — will not allow tailgating in any parking lot, according to the parking section of its website. This decision was made by the College Football Playoff and the same rules were in place in previous national championship games, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Recreational vehicles will also not be allowed to park at the stadium for the game, the website said. The stadium offers limited parking around the stadium ranging in price from $35 to $150. The website also lists Inglewood Park & Go — a parking and shuttle service for the stadium and Hollywood Park area — as an option.
Gov. Brian Kemp tweeted his disappointment at the rule in an announcement that Atlanta will host the 2025 national championship.
While California may not know this, in the South a tailgate with friends & family is the only way to prepare for a big game. When Georgia hosts the 2025 #NationalChampionship , we'll make sure fans are able to tailgate! Even if it's at the state Capitol!!https://t.co/IHw22tZE6U— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) January 5, 2023
In a follow-up tweet announcing he, First Lady Marty Kemp and his daughters, had arrived in Los Angeles, Kemp reaffirmed his dedication to the pregame activity.
Marty, the girls, and I just landed in California for the #NationalChampionship. First thing we’re going to do is find a spot to tailgate with the best fans in the country! #GoDawgs | #CFBPlayoff https://t.co/p5Td65v5dx pic.twitter.com/9V1eqkSoLC— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) January 7, 2023
Fans also took to Twitter to decry the rule.
Any venue that’s going to ban pre-game tailgating should be banned from every hosting a college football playoff or championship game. No excuses, no exceptions.— Caleb Hutchins (@Hutch9473) January 5, 2023
SoFi not allowing tailgating in their parking lot for the National Championship game? Do they not understand that foundations of College Football? Let’s bring these games back to serious football towns.— Tyler A. Smith (@TylerSmithFSN) January 4, 2023
While tailgating in the parking lots of the stadium is forbidden, alternative options were still offered, such as a pregame tailgate as a part of travel packages offered by Anthony Travel, a collegiate travel service company, and the university, according to an email from the University of Georgia Alumni Association. The packages are currently sold out.
For a free option, fans can attend the Allstate Championship Tailgate, located in lots B and C outside of the stadium. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT, the tailgate will include interactive games, concessions, sponsor activations, live ESPN broadcasts and host performances from both teams’ marching bands as well as country artists Kelsea Ballerini and Tiera Kennedy.
A national championship ticket is required for entry to the tailgate and stadium security measures, including the Clear Bag Policy, will be enforced.