191109tmg_mizzoutailgate0012.jpg

The Walker family sets up their tailgate outside of the UGA School of Social Work on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 in Athens, Georgia. Larry Walker graduated from UGA in 1987 and now has a son completing his senior year. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach)

 Taylor Gerlach

SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles — home to this year’s national championship game — will not allow tailgating in any parking lot, according to the parking section of its website. This decision was made by the College Football Playoff and the same rules were in place in previous national championship games, according to the Los Angeles Times. 

Recreational vehicles will also not be allowed to park at the stadium for the game, the website said. The stadium offers limited parking around the stadium ranging in price from $35 to $150. The website also lists Inglewood Park & Go — a parking and shuttle service for the stadium and Hollywood Park area — as an option.

Gov. Brian Kemp tweeted his disappointment at the rule in an announcement that Atlanta will host the 2025 national championship.

In a follow-up tweet announcing he, First Lady Marty Kemp and his daughters, had arrived in Los Angeles, Kemp reaffirmed his dedication to the pregame activity.

Fans also took to Twitter to decry the rule.

While tailgating in the parking lots of the stadium is forbidden, alternative options were still offered, such as a pregame tailgate as a part of travel packages offered by Anthony Travel, a collegiate travel service company, and the university, according to an email from the University of Georgia Alumni Association. The packages are currently sold out.

For a free option, fans can attend the Allstate Championship Tailgate, located in lots B and C outside of the stadium. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT, the tailgate will include interactive games, concessions, sponsor activations, live ESPN broadcasts and host performances from both teams’ marching bands as well as country artists Kelsea Ballerini and Tiera Kennedy.

A national championship ticket is required for entry to the tailgate and stadium security measures, including the Clear Bag Policy, will be enforced.