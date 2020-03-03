Update: This story has been updated to include a statement from the Chi Psi president.

Three people have been charged in connection with an incident in which skinned bodies and heads of multiple animals were found on the front porch of the Chi Psi fraternity house in February, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department said in an email.

Two men, one 19 and one 20, were charged with criminal trespass and improperly disposing of an animal carcass, said ACCPD Sgt. Joe Geiger in an email. A third 19-year-old was charged with improperly disposing of an animal carcass.

The two men with both charges were booked into Athens-Clarke County Jail the night of Feb. 26, according to jail records. Both were released after 1 a.m. the following day.

The three were not charged with animal cruelty because the animals left on the doorstep of the Milledge Avenue fraternity house were legally hunted and harvested, said ACCPD Lt. John Radford in an email.

On Feb. 7, a fraternity member walked out of the house to find the body of a skinned coyote, three skinned heads believed to be of raccoons, two dead rats, several raccoon feet and other entrails.

The responding police officer also found several pairs of bloody latex gloves, according to the original police report. Animal control officers took photographs of the scene and collected the carcasses and latex gloves for further investigation.

“I’m glad the matter is being resolved, and I hope that UGA Greek Life and our chapter are able to move on and learn from this incident,” Drew Marshall, president of the UGA chapter of Chi Psi, said.

In response to the crime, Chi Psi will donate a portion of its April philanthropy event to the Athens Area Humane Society.

“Hopefully the matter is resolved and we won’t have to deal with anything like this again,” Marshall said.

This was not the first time animal remains were left at the Chi Psi house — a deer carcass was placed on the porch in September 2019, according to the February police report.

“Members of Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity were suspected in that incident,” the report said.

A police report was never created for that incident, said Marshall. The fraternity was told “there wasn’t much” police could do about the incident, and that the fraternity “had to deal with the situations” themselves.

