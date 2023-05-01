Charlayne Hunter-Gault has been named to the American Academy of Arts & Sciences, according to a University of Georgia Media Relations press release.
Hunter-Gault is a Peabody and Emmy award-winning journalist known for being the first to integrate the University of Georgia, along with Hamilton Holmes, in 1961.
Hunter-Gault is one of eight members inducted into the Journalism, Media and Communications section of the honorary academy, according to the release. This year, a total of 269 members are being inducted, according to the organization’s website. The members come from a variety of disciplines and include more than 40 Honorary Members from 23 countries.
The academy was founded in 1780 and convenes leaders across industries “to cultivate every art and science which may tend to advance the interest, honor, dignity, and happiness of a free, independent and virtuous people,” according to its charter.
After graduating from UGA with a journalism degree, Hunter-Gault joined “The New Yorker,” The New York Times, PBS’s “MacNeil/Lehrer Report” and the “PBS NewsHour.” She went on to become NPR’s chief correspondent in Africa, CNN’s bureau chief and correspondent in Johannesburg, South Africa and returned to NPR as a special correspondent, along with writing multiple books, according to the press release.
“I am so honored to be included in this amazing list of new members of the American Academy of Arts & Sciences,” Hunter-Gault said in the release. “But, I got here thanks to the shoulders I have stood on throughout my life. And I honor each and every one of them, for there were many.”