Chick-fil-A Inc. has pledged $1.5 million to The University of Georgia to support development of a new statewide youth leadership program and an annual youth leadership summit to be hosted at UGA, according to a UGA press release.
The program — Youth LEAD Georgia — “will provide college and career readiness through leadership development” each year for 30 to 40 rising high school sophomores and juniors from across the state, according to the press release.
Participants will develop leadership skills, learn about issues within the state, apply their knowledge within their communities and gain exposure to postsecondary and business opportunities, the release said. The inaugural program will take place sometime this year.
According to the press release, the youth leadership summit that will take place annually on UGA’s campus will include students from all 159 Georgia counties.
“Today’s young people are our future, which is why Chick-fil-A is proud to support Youth LEAD Georgia and its leadership development efforts across our state,” Brent Fielder, senior director of corporate social responsibility for Chick-fil-A Inc., said in the release. “This program provides an opportunity to overcome geographic barriers and socioeconomic differences by creating a network of young leaders throughout Georgia and teaching them essential leadership skills — like integrity, conflict resolution and strong communication — so they can positively influence their communities.”
The program and summit will be created and implemented by the J.W. Fanning Institute for Leadership Development, a unit of UGA Public Service and Outreach, the release said.The institute plans to recruit students and deliver the program by partnering with youth leadership development organizations from around the state.
“This generous pledge from Chick-fil-A will allow us to help teenagers across the state develop and hone the leadership skills they need to be successful themselves and to help boost the communities where they live,” Jennifer Frum, vice president for UGA Public Service and Outreach, said in the release.