This week, the University of Georgia welcomed the class of 2027 — one of the largest and most academically qualified groups in university history, according to UGA Today.
The 6,200 freshmen were selected from a record number of more than 43,500 applicants. They boast an average GPA of 4.13, an average 30 ACT, an average 1339 SAT and an average 10 AP, IB or dual enrollment classes, UGA Today said.
The class of 2027 represents 14 nations, 45 states, 143 Georgia counties and 470 Georgia high schools, and includes 215 Georgia valedictorians and salutatorians. First-generation college students account for 14% of the class, according to UGA Today.
“This fall’s incoming class demonstrates a remarkable dedication to excellence,” UGA President Jere W. Morehead said to UGA Today. “They will be in good company at UGA as they join an esteemed academic community that is committed to making a positive impact on our state, nation and world.”
UGA has several incoming students beyond the class of 2027. Approximately 1,700 transfer students begin their studies at UGA this week. Approximately 2,860 students representing 48 states and 63 nations are also beginning their studies at UGA, as well as nearly 500 incoming professional students in law, veterinary medicine and pharmacy. Additionally, the Augusta University/UGA Medical Partnership recently welcomed 60 first-year medical students, according to UGA Today.