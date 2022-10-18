Thousands gathered at the Classic Center for Classic City Showdown, a charity boxing event hosted by the University of Georgia chapter of Delta Sigma Phi on Oct. 14.
The event featured representatives from many of the UGA sororities and fraternities. Each fighter went through training at Keppner Boxing and Fitness in Athens, Georgia, in preparation for the event.
Proceeds from Classic City Showdown went to the Red Cross of Northeast Georgia and the Ari Zarse Memorial Fund. The Ari Zarse Memorial Fund is a scholarship fund in honor of UGA student Ariana Zarse, who was killed in a hit and run accident in October of 2021. Zarse fought in and won Classic City Showdown last year, one week before her death.
The event began with a speech from Arianna Zarse’s father in which he talked about his daughter’s involvement in Classic City Showdown last year. He spoke about her determination and her win, commending the program for inspiring her to work hard for something new.
Don Mitchell, a senior communications major, talked about the sacrifices he made in order to keep up with the rigorous training for the fight, but said that winning the match made it feel worthwhile.
“Representing PIKE, seeing all my friends out there, seeing my family after, makes it all worth it.”
Mitchell also shared his personal journey to the ring, giving inspiration to anyone who wants to try something challenging.
“I went from 260 pounds to fighting at 164 pounds. Don’t let anybody say what you can and can’t do. I think I’m a living testimony, when you put your mind to something you can go do it,” Mitchell said.
After fighting as a representative for Tri Delta, Alyssa Jane, a senior biology major, talked about how thankful she was for the relationships she was able to build when preparing for Classic City Showdown.
“I’m sad to leave this whole opportunity because I’ve made such good friends and I’m going to miss it,” Jane said.
Cody Powell, a senior civil engineering major, said the energy from the crowd helped motivate him throughout the fight.
“I just love the support, the support helps more than you can believe. You hear your name being chanted before a fight and you’re just ready to go. You think, ‘there’s no way I’m losing this’,” Powell said.