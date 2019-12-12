The University of Georgia released a statement on Dec. 11 stating a Clemson University student is responsible for drawing the swastikas that were drawn on doors in Russell Hall in November.
UGA spokesperson Greg Trevor said the university “condemns such offensive and outrageous displays of hate.” UGA has banned the unnamed Clemson student from campus and shared the information with Clemson to determine whether the incident violates the university’s student code of conduct, according to the statement.
The incident occurred on Nov. 9 in Russell Hall, according to a UGA Police Department Report. A UGA student living at Russell returned from the Georgia-Missouri football game and found swastikas drawn on the laminated name tags on their door, as well as other doors on the same hall. The symbols were drawn with a dry-erase marker and were erased by the students.
“The University of Georgia has not identified any criminal charges that local authorities are able to pursue at this time,” Trevor said in the statement. “UGA is sharing the investigative report with Clemson University so that Clemson can determine whether this incident violates its student code of conduct.”
Echoing the ArchNews message sent by UGA President Jere Morehead on Nov. 21, Trevor said displays of hate “have no place on our campus.”
The incident, along with a similar incident in Creswell Hall in October, prompted the ArchNews response from Morehead, responses from campus groups and a proclamation condemning the drawings by UGA’s Student Government Association Senate. Trevor did not provide any updates on the incident in Creswell Hall, when a student reported someone had drawn a swastika and the word "Heil" on a dry-erase board hanging from their door.
