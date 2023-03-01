On Feb. 28, the Coleman-Baker Act, a bill focusing on re-opening unsolved homicides in Georgia, passed in the Georgia State House.
The bill, known also as HB 88, passed with a vote of 168-1. It will now advance to the state Senate.
This bill is not the first attempt the Coleman and Baker families have made to pass legislation regarding unsolved homicides in the state. In 2022, they introduced the Georgia Homicide Victims’ Families Rights Act, which did not materialize into legislation due to other high impact items on that year’s legislative agenda, according to Cameron Jay, host of the Classic City Crime podcast, which covered Baker’s murder. The act was based on a similar act— The Homicide Victims’ Families’ Rights Act of 2021 — that passed into federal law in 2022.
The bill is named for Rhonda Sue Coleman, murdered in 1990 in Hazlehurst, Georgia, and Tara Louise Baker, murdered in 2001. Baker was a University of Georgia law student who was murdered in her apartment in Athens.
If passed, the Coleman-Baker Act would push authorities to apply new technology and renewed attention to cold or unsolved homicide cases in the state.