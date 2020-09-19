Nick T. Place has been named the new dean of the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, according to a UGA Today press release.
Place was also appointed as the director of the UGA Cooperative Extension and Agricultural Experiment Stations.
“There is recognizable strong potential in areas such as agricultural technology, innovation, food systems and a host of other areas across all three missions of research, teaching and extension outreach,” Place said in the release. “I stand ready to proactively work with the outstanding faculty and staff at CAES and UGA who are poised to take the college to whole new heights.”
According to the release, Place is an “academic leader with a record of applying research-based expertise” from his current position as director of the Florida Cooperative Extension Service and professor at the University of Florida.
At UF, Place oversees the Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Extension faculty across Florida.
“Dr. Place has devoted his career to the land-grant ideal that universities exist to address the needs of our nation while producing knowledge and talent for global impact,” said UGA Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost S. Jack Hu in the release.
Place will start his position at UGA on Jan. 1, 2021.
“With his far-reaching experience as a scholar, practitioner, educator and administrator, he will provide outstanding leadership to the college in the years to come,” said UGA President Jere Morehead in the release.
