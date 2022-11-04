U.S. House District 9 Rep. Andrew Clyde came to the University of Georgia College Republicans weekly meeting in the UGA Miller Learning Center on Wednesday night. Clyde discussed his views on the Second Amendment, the upcoming election and the future of the political party with around 30 attendees.
The former U.S. Navy officer was elected to Congress in 2020 and is seeking reelection come Nov. 8. Clyde is challenged by Democrat Michael Ford for District 9, which encompasses the northeast corner of the state.
“The ninth district is a powerhouse when it comes to freedom and liberty, God fearing, bible toting, gun owning, liberty loving American citizens,” Clyde said.
Clyde began the meeting detailing his story of becoming a congressman. Clyde received his undergraduate degree from the University of Notre Dame and pursued a career as a U.S Naval officer before coming to UGA to get a master's degree from the Terry College of Business. He then opened up his own business, Clyde Armory, a nationwide firearm business.
“So I decided that I would start a gun shop, and in the motto of that would be, ‘We enable individual participation in the preservation of liberty,” Clyde said. “Because that’s exactly what the Second Amendment does, allows every American citizen to individually participate in the preservation of liberty by being armed and being able to defend yourself against aggression.”
Clyde said that after the Sandy Hook shooting, his store sold out of guns, but he had nothing to replace them with when the Internal Revenue Service came to his shop and took $940,000 from his business, under civil asset forfeiture. This allows police to take and potentially sell property that they believe has been in a crime.
According to the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, civil asset forfeiture allows police to seize any items they believe could be possibly linked to criminal activity.
“Federal forfeiture law provides law enforcement with a strong monetary interest in asset seizures. Under the Department of Justice’s equitable sharing program, state and local law enforcement that turn over seized property to the federal government can pocket up to 80 percent of the forfeiture proceeds,” the website said.
After borrowing nearly $100,000 to maintain his business, Clyde won his court case against the IRS. Less than a month later, in October of 2013, Clyde testified in front of the oversight subcommittee of the House Committee on Ways and Means.
Following his testimony with two other business owners affected by the IRS, Clyde said the House created the Clyde-Hirsch-Sowers RESPECT Act, which prohibits the IRS from seizures “relating to a structuring transaction” with certain exceptions only regarding violating criminal law. Former president Donald Trump signed this bill into law in 2019.
Clyde saw the work his predecessor, former Rep. Doug Collins did, thus encouraging his candidacy when the seat became open.
“I had enough confidence in the ability of what we were able to do in Congress at the time that I thought, you know what, maybe I can, maybe I can do that job,” Clyde said. “And further my passion to protect our country.”
The incumbent congressman then opened up questions to the crowd, which included his thoughts on the upcoming election, the power of the House, and his values.
Clyde shared his predictions for post-election congressional numbers, and said he thinks in the best case scenario, there will be 249 Republicans in the House, making it the largest margin in almost 100 years.
He also shared his experience at a recent Cleveland, Georgia campaign stop with Herschel Walker, saying the senatorial nominee had a line of 100 people waiting to shake his hand following the event.
When asked about which politician he’d like to see run in 2024, Clyde said he wants to see Donald Trump.
“I’d like to see President Trump,” Clyde said. “I think 45 is literally my most favorite president. It’s also my most favorite caliber.”
Clyde also gave his thoughts on the border issue, and said he would like to eliminate fentanyl “coming across [the] border”. Clyde also said that he disapproves of pathways for DACA recipients.
“Why would you reward someone who breaks the law with American citizenship?”, Clyde said.
Clyde also talked about Republican power in Congress and the power of the government branch itself.
“The Article One authority of Congress is paying for the government. In a very precise way, we use that Article One authority to eliminate the parts of government that are wrong,” Clyde said. “It’s called the power of the purse. Congress owns it.”
College Republicans president Josh Gregory closed the meeting by reminding fellow members to get to the polls before Tuesday.