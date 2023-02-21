Several complaints have been filed against the Strive and Together Student Government Association election tickets through the course of their campaigns. Together and Strive are two of the three executive tickets running for office in the 2023 University of Georgia student body elections.
The Strive ticket has had four formal complaints filed against it by the Together ticket, all of which have received decisions from the SGA Elections Committee. Strive has filed a total of six complaints against the Together ticket and has received decisions from the SGA Elections Committee on two.
Four complaints filed by Together against Strive on Feb. 17 have yet to receive formal decisions from the SGA Elections Committee. The Red & Black will add more information regarding these decisions to this story as they become available.
H.O.P.E., the third executive ticket, currently has no formal complaints issued against it.
The SGA General Election voting period is ongoing, and polls will be open until Wednesday at noon.
Complaints against Strive
The first complaint by Together against Strive was issued on Feb. 10, in which representatives of the Together ticket claimed that Strive violated the SGA Elections Code by hosting a meeting in the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity house, according to a SGA Elections Committee report.
A screenshot of a text message was submitted with the complaint that made reference to the meeting, according to the report. A hearing was called to address the complaint, and according to the report, Strive presidential candidate Dawson Williams and primary liaison Jay Satisky were interviewed by the SGA Elections Committee and confirmed that the meeting took place.
The owner of the screenshot came forward and said she did not wish to be involved in the hearing. Strive’s legal team argued the screenshot was obtained by Together in a “deceitful and dishonest method,” the report said.
Based on evidence and testimonies presented during the hearing, the committee voted unanimously to dismiss the complaint, according to the SGA Elections Committee report.
The second complaint issued by the Together ticket against Strive was in regard to an Instagram post depicting three people wearing Strive T-shirts and holding flyers, with the caption “We <3 our tablers!,” according to a report from the SGA Elections Committee. The post was reported to be in violation of the SGA Elections Code because one of the people in the photo was not a registered staff member on the campaign.
According to the report, the Strive ticket admitted wrongdoing, and said the individual was left off of the staff roster “due to ignorance,” which according to SGA elections code, is not an acceptable defense in response to a complaint.
The SGA Elections Committee unanimously found Strive had violated the elections code, and issued a formal reprimand, according to the report.
A third complaint was filed by Together against Strive in regard to a hand-painted banner, which they claimed was against an SGA Elections Code. Representatives from Together stated that a Campus Reservations, Events, and Technical Services form sent to all campaigns included a regulation prohibiting the use of homemade banners while tabling, the SGA Elections Committee report said.
Strive argued that the banner did not violate code because the stipulation was not listed under the tabling subsection of the document, and the rule was intended to prohibit homemade banners in flyer spaces, according to the report.
The report said the SGA Elections Committee determined in a 4-1 vote that Strive had violated SGA Elections Code. The ticket received a sanction with the stipulations that they may not use the banner for further campaigning and remove social media posts featuring the banner.
The fourth and final complaint against the Strive ticket was in regard to two separate Instagram stories depicting Strive executive candidates and staff holding and petting dogs while wearing Strive t-shirts, according to an SGA Elections Committee report. Together claimed the posts violated a section of SGA Elections Code that states that candidates are not allowed to use live animals as a means of campaigning.
According to the report, Strive claimed the actions were committed in ignorance of the code section, and acknowledged that ignorance of the code is not an acceptable defense. Based on the evidence presented, the SGA Elections Committee unanimously decided Strive was in violation of code, and issued a sanction, requiring the ticket to cease all campaign activity for a 24 hour period beginning at noon on Saturday, Feb. 18.
Because this was the third code violation Strive committed, the Elections Committee felt it was necessary to place the ticket on probation from campaigning, stating in the report that the actions provided Strive with “an unfair advantage and that must be remedied.”
Complaints against Together
The first complaint filed by Strive against the Together ticket said that the ticket violated a SGA Elections Code section that stated all candidates and campaign staff must adhere to UGA’s code of conduct, according to an SGA Elections Committee report.
According to the report, the official complaint stated that Strive felt it was “evident that Together ticket was in violation of multiple codes,” on the Code of Ethics and the UGA Code of Conduct.
The report said Strive failed to identify specific codes the complaint referred to, and the Elections Committee unanimously voted to dismiss the complaint because of the lack of specificity and determined the committee does not have jurisdiction over the matter.
In the second complaint against Together, the Strive ticket stated that Together violated the SGA Elections Code by holding a campaign meeting and assembling their campaign staff before their Statement of Intent was approved by the Elections Committee on Feb. 1, according to an SGA Elections Committee report.
An individual testified that she was invited to attend a meeting on Jan. 26 to learn more about the elections process, and recorded the meeting out of fear that what was being discussed may fall back on her, according to the report. She later joined Strive’s campaign staff and attended a meeting in February, and mentioned the recording to a friend, and was then connected with the Strive legal team and gave them the recording.
Representatives of Together confirmed that between 20-30 people attended the meeting. In the recording, the phrases “SGA exec,” “campaign” and “ticket” were referenced by multiple people. Members of the Together staff stated their titles within the campaign on the recording, which the report said “made it clear there was already a leadership structure and designated roles for individuals involved in the campaign at the time of the meeting.”
The Together ticket argued the legality surrounding the manner in which the recording was obtained, because the meeting took place in a private residence, where they argued Georgia State law prohibits recording, according to the report. The Elections Committee did not take this into account in the decision, because it was unclear how this argument would be interpreted in a legal setting, and the Together legal team did not take any action to provide clarity on that issue.
The report said Together was unanimously found in violation of SGA Elections Code by the Elections Committee, and was issued a sanction. The sanction required the ticket to cease campaign activity for a 4 hour period starting at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19.
Four complaints filed by Strive against Together have not been decided on by the SGA Elections Committee. The Red & Black will update this story as the decisions are made available.