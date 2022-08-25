On June 24, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a case that guaranteed a constitutional right to an abortion since 1973. That’s longer than most current college students have been alive, yet this decision impassioned students nationwide — both decrying and in some cases, celebrating it.
In Athens, the response was swift. Protests formed. Counter protests did too. They were emotionally driven. Then, almost one month later, Georgia enacted a ban on abortions past six weeks since conception, leaving the future of abortion access even more uncertain.
Our question is: How is this all affecting University of Georgia students?
The Red & Black, partnered with The Washington Post, are looking to hear from college students directly on how the Supreme Court’s decision to ban abortion impacts your lives.
Submit your response here.
A reporter may reach out to follow up with you on your response.
The Red & Black and The Washington Post respect your privacy and will not publish any part of your response without contacting and getting your permission first. By submitting, you agree to The Post’s submission and discussion guidelines, including its terms of service and privacy policy. Read The Red & Black’s privacy policy here.