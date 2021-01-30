In 2003 Audrey Haynes, associate professor and director of the applied politics certificate program at the University of Georgia, wrote, “The [political] parties became more ideologically extreme between 1991 and 2001. It remains to be seen whether the Republican trend in grassroots activity will translate into electoral success.”
What followed the election of President George W. Bush in 2000 was a Republican shift in the Georgia General Assembly, a legislative body they have controlled since 2005, and a widening of the ideological gap between Democrats and Republicans.
In a year of disruption to the everyday lives of many people, conservatives have seen growing divisions within their political party in 2020. With the inauguration of President Joe Biden, the Republican Party is at a crossroads, and Georgians are deciding between a moderate, bipartisan future or one guided by Trump-era populism.
At UGA, some conservative students are considering ways they can shape the future of Republicanism. Civic education, the use of social media, election of younger candidates and open-minded communication across political identities may hold the keys to conservative success.
Tre Lance is the president of UGA’s chapter of Turning Point USA, a right-wing student group. Lance, a fiscal Libertarian and social conservative, worked with members of Turning Point USA to register over 400 voters in 2020. However, he said the results of the elections fell short of his expectations.
Victories for Biden and Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock revealed the strength of Democratic turnout in Georgia. The success of Democratic candidates may have been four years in the making.
“Trump had a really massive impact on how the Republican Party is viewed, not only from Republicans themselves, but mobilizing Democrats,” Haynes said. “Now there are other things, too ... the fact that we have a young very educated population in this state, all kinds of other demographic changes that have come in — and also, I'd argue that even within the state of Georgia, Republicans have moderated somewhat in response to that.”
After the unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud and election misconduct, some students want to move forward with less animosity between Democrats and Republicans.
Lance said he thinks the country should use the people's voice and have a peaceful transition of power to help the new administration come in and do the best job that it can.
Looking to see more conservative victories in the 2022 and 2024 elections, students across the conservative spectrum discussed how they believe the Republican Party fell short of attracting and engaging with young voters.
Courtney Cameron, a conservative student at UGA, noted that neglecting social media, specifically among older elected officials, might be a critical weakness. She argues that low engagement on social media platforms from former Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler indicated disconnect with constituents.
“If you want to interact with younger voters, if you want to do anything, you have to have a social media presence, and for them to not have it is honestly naive,” Cameron said. “They [Perdue and Loeffler] were too reliant on old voters.”
Connecting with young voters may be beyond the scope of social media campaigns. Drives to educate young voters and increase voter registration may unleash a new wave of civically engaged citizens.
Lance’s work with Turning Point USA is focusing on educating young voters on voter registration and civic processes. He said that young peoples’ apathy about elections leads candidates to campaign less to that demographic, allowing for the election of candidates who don’t best serve young peoples’ interests.
Dalton Sherrod, the vice president of UGA’s Turning Point USA chapter and a senior, said the calls for the Senate to convict former President Donald Trump after his recent impeachment are only going to drive America further apart.
As the Biden administration begins, these students are seeking compassion and unity.
Conversation between students with different political ideologies could create a space to find common ground.
“Maybe they [young people] will be the ones who will put aside electoral need at times and not worry about, you know, we're going to create a divisive campaign. Instead they're going to focus on solving problems,” Haynes said.
