A portion of sidewalk on East Campus Road will be removed on September 22-24 and 27-29, according to an ArchNews email.
The work will allow for a new drive for the STEM Parking Deck and I-STEM Building 1. During construction, the sidewalk between Cedar Street and East Campus Road will be rerouted to behind Computing Services and the Natural History Museum, according to the email.
Traffic lanes will also be altered during the six days, but will remain open as much as possible. The southbound lane on East Campus Road at the Cedar Street intersection will be shifted. The northbound East Campus Road left turn lane will be closed. Signs will be posted and traffic control personnel will be available between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., according to the email.