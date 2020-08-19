As the COVID-19 pandemic affects regular activities and academics during the fall semester at the University of Georgia, it is also altering how students think about and manage their sexual health.
UGA fourth year Christian Poppell is a single gay man and said he has been in a “friends with benefits” arrangement for the past two months. He said he didn’t want to be in a relationship but craved the intimacy and comfort that came with a sexual relationship.
However, due to the safety concerns with COVID-19, Poppell and his friend both engaged in a conversation about their friendship and what precautions to take.
“We’re careful, we disclose everywhere we go to each other,” Poppell, a piano performance major, said. “One week he went to the beach and we didn’t see each other again until he came back with a negative [COVID-19] test.”
The New York City Health Department recommends those who have sex with others outside their households to “pick partners you trust” and speak about COVID-19 risk factors and condoms.
While the two are not dating, they are not sexually active with anyone else. In the future, Poppell and his friend committed to telling each other if they go on dates or kiss someone else. None of those conversations have had to happen yet, Poppell said
“Right now, I really find security and peace of mind only having sex with one person,” Poppell said.
Last week, a screenshot of sexual health tips during COVID-19 circulated social media from students across the UGA community.
The page was originally published on the University Health Center’s Condom Express webpage, which promotes sexual health on campus. The post was taken down because “the information was mocked, ridiculed and criticized on social media,” Greg Trevor, UGA’s spokesperson, said in a statement to The Red & Black on Aug.11.
Despite the criticism UGA received, Poppell said anyone engaging in sexual activities during the pandemic should set aside rules, plan and decide what they are comfortable with sexually and for their health.
Poppell and his friend wear condoms, wash their hands and regularly disclose where they’ve been and who they’ve had contact with. However, he said they don’t wear masks during sex, as advised by NYC Health Department and the screenshot from UGA’s health center guidelines.
“And that [not wearing masks during sex] is a risk. That's a risk and we're taking it, but we're taking so many precautions beforehand, and we're doing everything that we think is appropriate. And it works. It's worked for us,” Poppell said.
For Poppell, he finds comfort and trust in his friend and in the locations where they engage in sexual activities — multiple organizations recommend finding sexual partners you trust and keeping your circle of partners small.
In March, UGA closed its campus while the rest of the world recommended or enforced self-isolation, social distancing or quarantining. For many, the pandemic added stress due to strains in the workforce, finances and social life.
Poppell said the intimacy found in sexual health can correlate to sustaining a person’s mental health. Healthy, open sex with his friend has provided him with stress relief and comfort during the pandemic, he said. However, Poppell emphasized that sexual health and emotions are different for each person, and he respects how others approach their own relationships.
The open, healthy conversations between Poppell and his friend allow him to feel safe and content during the instability the pandemic has brought.
“We can’t do a lot right now to fulfill the social aspect of our lives but feeling close to someone is important right now,” Poppell said. “It keeps me active and helps my mental health.”
