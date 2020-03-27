CRCC Asia, a provider for internships in Asia, is working with GLOBIS at the University of Georgia to launch applications for its international internship program, enabling students to gain global experience while staying at home, according to an email sent to students of the School of Public and International Affairs.
GLOBIS, Center for the Study of Global Issues at UGA, is working with CRCC Asia as a placement partner for the China Maymester Program. GLOBIS at UGA enables “educational and research activities focused on economic, political, and sociocultural change and development occurring at the global level,” according to GLOBIS at UGA’s website.
In the email, executive director for GLOBIS Tracy Elder said the internship model emphasizes international understanding and experience in professional work culture.
Participants are guaranteed an online internship placement in one of their top career fields and have the option to focus on one or multiple countries for placement. According to CRCC Asia’s website, the countries available to students include Japan, Vietnam, South Korea, India, China and the United Kingdom.
Internships begin as early as May and end as late as February, according to the website.
In Dec. 2008, China Recruitment Ltd. and China Consulting Ltd. formed to make CRCC Asia. According to the website, CRCC Asia participants in a remote internship also have the option of completing an internship on the ground in that country at a later time.
For the application process, students first choose their location of choice and a career field, a learning objective and then apply for a global internship abroad, according to the website. Internship field options range from business, healthcare and pharmaceutical, green technology and design and fashion, according to the website.
The duration of the internship is up to the students’ discretion, the website says. Internships can vary from 20 to 30 hours a week for anywhere between one to three months.
In the program, students are also guaranteed a career coach, eight hours of online language lessons and a program report at the end of the internship, the email said.
CRCC Asia partners with Saint Peter’s University in Jersey City, New Jersey, to offer academic credit for internships, ranging from three, six or nine academic credits, according to the website.
Prices for the program vary depending on months spent in the internship, travel opportunities students can add on and whether the internship is online or in-person. In-person internships are more expensive than online internships, according to the website.
In celebration of the launch of the program, CRCC Asia is offering six fully funded scholarships for the program, three of which are reserved for students from underrepresented communities, the email said. For students who participate in the online internship program this year, CRCC Asia is offering a $500 discount on any future in-person international internship programs, according to the website.
Applications opened on March 25 and will close at midnight on April 15.
