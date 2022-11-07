Jay Mathias (left) addresses the group of people that finished out his 70 mile walk alongside Rachel Parks (right) from the intersection of Baxter and Finley Street to the Arch on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. Mathias and Parks walked to bring awareness to racial inequalities in Athens, especially highlighting the University of Georgia not acknowledging Linnentown and calling to rename the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communications. (Photo/Katie Tucker ktucker@randb.com) (Photo/Katie Tucker ktucker@randb.com)