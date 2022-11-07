On Friday, Nov. 4, a solidarity walk organized by Dawgs Demand Better was held to bring attention to local racial justice issues. The walk started in Atlanta, Georgia at the Georgia State Capitol on Nov. 3 and ended at the arch in Athens, Georgia.
Around 6 p.m., the solidarity walk for justice for Linnentown continued outside of Russell Hall on the corner of South Finley and Baxter streets. UGA alum and co-founder of Dawgs Demand Better, Jay Mathias, led the march from Atlanta to Athens in order to emphasize three goals that he hopes comes from the walk as a result.
“Our goals for the march were three-fold,'' Mathias said.
The first goal, he said, was to get people out to vote.
“The second goal was to rename Grady, Mathias said. “There’s an existing petition that’s been in existence for the past couple of years to rename the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication after Charlayne Hunter-Gault.”
Mathias says that the third goal of the march is justice for Linnentown. Dawgs Demand Better is continuously working with Hattie Thomas Whitehead and other members of the Linnentown project to hold UGA accountable for what happened to the town.
“Through the march, we’re hoping to bring awareness to the Linnentown project, what happened at Linnentown and hopefully get UGA to come to the table,” Mathias said.
Dawgs Demand Better is a racial justice campaign that was founded in 2020 amid the protests and riots that transpired after the killing of George Floyd. According to their Facebook and Instagram pages, their goal is to build a more inclusive UGA through collaborative reconciliation, education and action.