Samuel Pardue, the Dean and Director of the University of Georgia’s School of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, announced his resignation from the university to come this June.

The decision came in response to multiple personal reasons and challenges, Pardue said in an email to The Red & Black.

“I am reminded that life is all too short,” Pardue wrote. “In May, I will turn 65. Our son will be moving back to … North Carolina in August from the West Coast. My parents are now 93 and 87 and requiring more assistance.”

Pardue views his intents as “more of stepping down” to lead to his ultimate retirement and speaks highly of his time at the university.

“I have considered my time as dean and director ... to be among the highlights of my professional career,” Pardue said. “I have been grateful for the opportunity to work with many visionary colleagues and an engaged community of agricultural leaders in Georgia.”

Pardue was appointed Dean and Director in March 2016. Before his arrival, Pardue was the Associate dean and director of academic programs at North Carolina State University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences in Raleigh. His honors include being named as an Alumni Distinguished Undergraduate Professor at NCSU and receiving the Purina Mills Award for Teaching.

In his parting thoughts, Pardue regrets only two things: not having more time to work with UGA’s new senior vice president for academic affairs and provost S. Jack Hu, and not seeing the Georgia football team win a national championship title.