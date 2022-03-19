Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian will give the spring 2022 undergraduate commencement address in Sanford Stadium on Friday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m., according to a University of Georgia press release. Bastian, a UGA parent, has served as CEO of Delta since May 2016.
Jennifer L. Frum, UGA’s vice president for public service and outreach will deliver the graduate commencement address at 9:30 a.m. in Stegeman Coliseum the same day. The release said tickets are not required for either ceremony.
Karli “KB” Bryant, who is graduating with a bachelor's degree in education with a major in communication sciences and disorders, is the student speaker for the undergraduate ceremony, according to the release.