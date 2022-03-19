211217_JAG_CommencementFall2021-42.jpg

Scenes from the University of Georgia’s Fall 2021 Commencement ceremony at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia, on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian will give the spring 2022 undergraduate commencement address in Sanford Stadium on Friday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m., according to a University of Georgia press release. Bastian, a UGA parent, has served as CEO of Delta since May  2016.

Jennifer L. Frum, UGA’s vice president for public service and outreach will deliver the graduate commencement address at 9:30 a.m. in Stegeman Coliseum the same day. The release said tickets are not required for either ceremony. 

Karli “KB” Bryant, who is graduating with a bachelor's degree in education with a major in communication sciences and disorders, is the student speaker for the undergraduate ceremony, according to the release.

