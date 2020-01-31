A $5 million donation from The Delta Air Lines Foundation to the University of Georgia will focus on enhancing the Innovation District and the College of Engineering, according to a UGA Today news release.
The Innovation District is located in North Campus and downtown and “will provide an integrated set of facilities that will inspire collaboration, discovery, innovation and entrepreneurship.” The first step of the district was the construction of Studio 225, a part of UGA’s Student Center for Entrepreneurship.
The Delta Air Lines Foundation gift will increase “research commercialization and university-industry collaboration,” according to the release.
“I want to express my deepest appreciation to our loyal friends at The Delta Air Lines Foundation for their ongoing and generous support of the University of Georgia,” said UGA President Jere Morehead. “This gift will help us prepare our students to be successful leaders in the knowledge economy while enabling the research discoveries of our faculty to make the greatest impact on society.”
The $5 million gift will be split between different programs within the university.
$2.5 million will go towards renovation of the Spring Street Building, located just off Broad Street in Athens’s downtown area, a workspace dedicated to faculty startups, students and industry partners collaboration on research and development projects, according to the release.
The Office of Experiential Learning will receive $1 million to launch its Student Industry Fellows Program. The Student Success Center at Driftmier Engineering Center will be given the remaining $1.5 million.
In addition, The Delta Air Lines Foundation pledged another $2.5 million to UGA Athletics.
Over the years, The Delta Air Lines Foundation has donated several times to the university and was awarded the Friend of UGA Alumni Award in 2018.
Correction: A previous version of this article misspelled the Delta Air Lines Foundation. The Red & Black regrets the error and it has since been fixed.
