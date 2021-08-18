As of today, the University of Georgia has opened campus completely in-person with a focus on vaccinating the community, but without requiring vaccines or masks regardless of rising COVID-19 cases.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, on Tuesday, there were 7,826 new confirmed cases in the state of Georgia. In Athens-Clarke County there were 62 cases. These numbers have been steadily increasing since early July.

UGA previously mandated vaccines for measles in 1990, when 680 students and between 60 to 80 university workers were barred from campus when they couldn’t provide documentation of a current measles vaccine. However, no such rule has been implemented for the COVID-19 vaccine. Instead, incentives to convince students and staff to receive their vaccines seem to be the forefront of efforts.

UGA’s current plan

The University Health Center is providing new incentives to urge people to get vaccinated. Faculty, staff and students who receive their COVID-19 vaccine at the UHC or the Tate Center Mobile Clinic can enter a drawing to win a $100 Visa gift card. Ten people will be chosen at random each Friday for the following four weeks to receive a gift card.

Additionally, Victor Wilson, vice president of student affairs at UGA, said the university is continuing to follow Georgia DPH guidelines, which state that vaccines are strongly encouraged.

“President Morehead, through the President’s Venture Fund, is supporting a campus-wide promotional and incentive plan to encourage students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated, including limited-edition T-shirts and $20 gift cards to local area restaurants and the University Bookstore,” Wilson said in an email.

In an effort to continue in-person classes and keep students safe, the school will continue to offer free testing to all faculty, staff and students and will monitor reports of positive tests through Dawg Check, Wilson said. Dawg Check is the voluntary reporting system for positive COVID-19 tests used on campus since last year.

Health concerns

While vaccines are still being offered on campus by the DPH and UHC, the university may not be ready if the delta variant outbreak continues to increase. Convincing community members to get vaccinated may not be fast enough to catch up to the delta variant’s high transmission rate and its possible mutations.

On Aug. 12, a tweet from UGA Student Affairs publicized this policy, stating that masks are “encouraged” inside campus facilities, but not required.

According to the DPH, throughout August, COVID-19 cases have increased both within the state and ACC, with contributing factors such as schools opening up in-person classes.

Concerns about the lack of vaccine and mask mandates are instilling frustration and worries among some students and faculty, who are unsure of what they should expect this semester in terms of their own safety and health.

Events such as Greek life rush and football games could also increase COVID-19 cases due to dense transmission among individuals.

“I don’t think we are as prepared this fall as we were last fall because we don’t have a testing infrastructure in place. We don’t have guidelines for quarantine protocols and no faculty instructors who are prepared and equipped to pivot online,” said UGA psychology professor Janet Frick.

Because of the shift away from online and hybrid classes, Frick as well as other professors are walking into a class of around 300 students and are expected to teach in person.

While the university is opening up to in-person classes, students like Gabriella Brown, a junior at UGA, are slightly nervous about the increase in COVID-19 cases even though they are looking forward to shifting away from online classes.

“I know many agree with me when I say that switching to virtual learning was a drag. With that being said, I wouldn’t be surprised if the school switched back to virtual halfway through the semester,” Brown said.