Attorneys representing Devin Willock’s father notified the University System of Georgia that he will be seeking $2 million in a civil lawsuit against the University of Georgia, according to a legal notice sent April 11.
Willock is seeking $1 million under a wrongful death claim and $1 million for claims of estate, including funeral and burial costs, medical expenses and suffering. The value of the death and estate claims in the case were estimated to be worth $30 million, the notice said, but the Georgia Tort Claims Act caps claims against the Board of Regents at $2 million.
Dave Willock accuses UGAAA of instructing Chandler LeCroy to drive the Ford Expedition that was involved in the January 15 crash that killed Willock and LeCroy, according to the notice. While the claim mentions UGAAA in its allegations, a separate suit will also be filed against that organization. LeCroy's estate will also be sued separately.
UGAAA is accused in the notice of telling LeCroy via text and email that she and other recruiting analysts’ sole purpose that weekend would be “providing transportation to recruits and players for celebration and recruiting activities until the National Championship Celebrations and recruiting weekend ended on Sunday, January 15, 2023, in the evening, or Monday, January 16, 2023 when all recruits left Athens, Georgia.”
The notice also alleges that LeCroy and other recruiting staffers visited several celebrations at other locations before meeting up with players and recruits at Toppers, and consumed alcohol provided by caterers for UGAAA at those celebrations.
UGAAA is accused of having “negligently entrusted a vehicle to LeCroy” due to the organization having knowledge of a speeding habit.
UGA told the Athens Banner-Herald the claims are inaccurate, and that lead attorney Terry Jackson “has not provided the university with any sources or evidentiary bases to support these reckless claims.”
The University System of Georgia said in a statement Tuesday it was aware of the suit, but declined to comment, according to the Athens Banner-Herald.