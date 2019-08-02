Featuring five dining halls spread throughout campus, the University of Georgia’s food plan was ranked no. 12 nationally by Niche, a college ranking website, in 2019. We formulated a mental map to help you choose the best dining hall, based on real UGA student opinions.
1.
It’s morning. You’re getting ready to leave your dorm for an early class, but you want to grab a meal first. You choose:
A
A heftier meal at Bolton on North Campus. There’s a full breakfast bar with made-to-order omelets and pancakes, hash browns, fruit, waffle makers and more. This meal leaves you wanting something lighter later in the day. Move on to #2.
B
Coffee and a muffin is everything you need. You travel to Oglethorpe Dining Commons, or O-House, for the full coffee bar serving lattes, specialty drinks or just plain old joe. However, this leaves you hungry. Move on to #3.
2.
After braving the lines at Bolton this morning, you’re looking for a light lunch in a quiet spot. You choose:
A
Snelling on South Campus. If you beat the lunch rush — which can be major — the vegetarian options and made-to-order sandwich bars provide a good bite. The dining halls’ big windows are a great study spot. Now, you’re craving a snack to bring to class. Move on to #5.
B
The Village Summit in East Campus Village. Its location may be far-flung for some, but the salad bar is said to beat all others. ECV’s sandwiches and fresh smoothies are also all the rave. Plus, it’s the perfect place for a post-workout meal, located right next to the Ramsey Student Center. Since you chose a dining hall that’s farther than most, you head straight to class, dreaming of a big dinner. Move on to #4.
3.
Your caffeine and sugar focused breakfast leaves your stomach grumbling, even if it was worth it. In need of a solid lunch, you choose:
A
To head back to O-House for its burritos and tacos at O’Hacienda, as well as its hibachi bar, the only one on campus. The rice, different protein options and diverse veggies satisfy you. You feel good to go until later this evening. Move on to #4.
B
Snelling on South Campus. While it can get crowded, the food stations offer yummy fare, featuring specialty burgers and sandwiches, a pizza and pasta bar and a multitude of desserts. Move on to #5.
C
The Niche at the Health Sciences Campus, the most inconvenient for most students based on its location and closing time of 2:30 p.m. However, the specialty mac and cheese, wood-fired pizza and a self-serve fro-yo machine makes it worth the trip. You make plans for dinner with friends. Move on to
4.
It’s evening and you’re getting dinner with some friends. Trying to find a place with diverse options, you choose:
A
O-House. Enough cannot be said about the hibachi bar, made-to-order pasta and burgers, even more than once a day. Vegetarians have options, too. The social atmosphere and full-service coffee bar provide the perfect place to end your night. Make sure and give your peers a “Go Dawgs!”
B
Snelling. While the normal dinner options aren’t anything to write home about, this dining hall has one thing going for it — late-night breakfast. Served from 12-7 a.m., hash browns, waffles and biscuits and gravy make the perfect meal for those who happen to find themselves awake overnight. Snelling is the only dining hall open those hours. Happy Snellebrating!
5.
Opting for a less traditional dining route, you wind up at one of the many retail locations on campus. You chose:
A
The Tate Student Center. Whether you need a snack or just don’t feel like waiting in the long lines, this central location provides. The only downside is most locations close at 5 p.m. or earlier. Options include Chick-fil-A, Barberitos, Panda Express, Niche Pizza Co. and the Market.
B
Joe Frank Harris Commons near East Campus Village. Its options are pretty limited, but its to-go meals provide a perfect quick bite. Sushi With Gusto is a student favorite, along with the deli and cafe, although all close early. The Market stays open until 7 p.m.
Foster Steinbeck contributed to this article.
