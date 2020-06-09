University of Georgia President Jere Morehead issued two statements regarding racism against black people. The first of which did not address black people or the recent killings of black people specifically and was met with criticisms. The second statement condemned racism and directly addressed the killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)