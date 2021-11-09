On Sept. 20, The Red & Black launched a survey for students, faculty and staff at the University of Georgia that gathered data on vaccination status and thoughts on vaccination and mask policies on campus. The results showed a high vaccination rate among respondents and mixed feelings about campus COVID-19 policies. A data breakdown of the responses can be found here.
More than 4,300 participants filled out the survey from Sept. 20-30.
There are just over 50,000 students, faculty and staff at UGA, according to fall 2020 university data, which means about 9% of the population completed the survey.
Of the participants, 92% stated that they are fully vaccinated. Around 2% were on their first of a two-dose vaccination regimen, and around 6% were not vaccinated.
The responses about the University System of Georgia and UGA’s COVID-19 policies were mixed.
About 48% of respondents said they felt unsafe on campus, while around 36% replied that they felt safe. The majority of students, faculty and staff who responded to the survey, around 69%, said they disagree with the lack of mask mandate on campus.
“The blatant disregard for the health and safety of our university community for the sake of the bottom line is a moral failure by the USG,” a survey respondent said.
“The fact that so many profs and staff members are pushing to make covid vaccines mandatory proves a total lack of understanding of vaccines. It’s also an individual’s choice to get vaccinated. It’s not the right decision for everyone,” stated another respondent.
As of Nov. 2, masks are not required on UGA’s campus due to USG’s policy prohibiting mask mandates at Georgia’s public colleges and universities. Gov. Brian Kemp also issued an executive order forbidding state entities, including USG, from implementing vaccine mandates.
However, President Joe Biden issued an executive order on Sept. 9 mandating that most federal contractors, including certain employees at public universities, must be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8.
A majority of survey participants disagreed with the lack of a mask mandate, and around 22% agreed with the no-mask policy.
“I am pro-vaccine and pro-mask wearing, but I still think everyone should have the choice to do it or not. I support current policies,” a respondent said.
A quarter of respondents said they have previously tested positive for COVID-19. The rest said they have never tested positive for COVID-19.
Of the total survey participants, about 15% said they have underlying health conditions, which can increase the chances of a severe reaction to COVID-19.
The issue of masking and vaccines on campus has caused controversy this fall, with protests occurring on campus in mid-September at UGA and other USG institutions calling for mask and vaccine requirements. These protests drew counterprotesters, who called for masking and vaccination to be optional.
Some UGA professors have taken to Twitter throughout the semester to criticize USG’s current COVID-19 policies.
The American Association of University Professors, along with United Campus Workers of Georgia, coordinated the protests and used Twitter to promote them.