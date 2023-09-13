Downtown Athens is known for its college bar scene, with more than 80 bars in a square mile radius. With this much access and close proximity, it is reasonable that many University of Georgia students see the downtown bars as an important aspect of their college experience.
“I think we can tend to be more bar [and] Greek Life oriented,” Katherine Stockton, a sophomore dance and exercise and sports science major, said. “I definitely think going downtown on the weekends is like a big part of social life here.”
However, this significance being placed on the downtown party scene often leads students to seek alternative methods in order to participate. A student was found unconscious after using a Pokémon card to enter bars, according to a Red & Black UGAPD blotter from August 2022.
According to ACCPD’s Public Information Lieutenant Jody Thompson, there were approximately 45 charges made against individuals that were in possession of a fraudulent ID in 2022.
“Those cases are almost always involved with something else, like public intoxication or disorderly conduct,” Thompson said.
According to Thompson, being caught in possession of a fake ID is a misdemeanor, which goes on an individual's record. However, individuals often participate in probation or pay a fine, if they have no criminal history.
“They may be able to do something under first offender, which would basically erase [the misdemeanor] if they completed the terms of the disposition,” Thompson said. “If they were on probation for a year and had to pay a fine, then it could be completely taken off their record.”
In addition to UGA students facing disciplinary action for the use of fraudulent IDs, bar staff and owners also face punishment if they knowingly allow underage individuals entry. Thompson explained that it is often difficult to discern the legitimacy of an ID, which makes it difficult to penalize bars.
“Some of these fake IDs are very good quality,” Thompson said.
However, if bar employees know that an individual is underage and they still serve that individual alcohol, the employee can also face jail time.
“When we do undercover buys or whatever, if they completely ignore the ID or see that person is underage and they still serve them, they could potentially go to jail also,” Thompson said.
An undercover buy is a term used by ACCPD to describe the process of sending an undercover minor into bars with no fake ID, in order to discern if the bar will still serve alcohol to the minor when they are certain that the individual is underage.
However, students believe that it is important to have fun while maintaining their academics. Stockton said even though she often overhears students talking about their plans to go out on the weekend, she also believes a good balance exists with things that don’t involve going out.
Sophia Santoro, a sophomore biological science major, explained how the university is known for being a “work-hard, play-hard” college and that there are alternatives to bar culture.
“I've heard that UGA is a work-hard, play-hard environment,” Santoro said. “And I agree with that. I mean, everyone really focuses on school, and their academics, but people also know that they can have a good time sometimes. I'd say that Greek life is really big here. And I think that's a good alternative to bar culture.”
Still, there are dangers to underage drinking that Thompson wants students to be aware of.
“I would like to add that there's dangers of underage drinking,” Thompson said. “There's so many other crimes that happen that we have to investigate as sexual assaults and whatnot that there's usually a common denominator in all of that, and it's usually alcohol. You know, be smart out there, be safe.”