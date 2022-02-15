Alyssa Doinaca, an international affairs major at the University of Georgia and second generation Russian, found it difficult to speak about the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
“I feel bad for Ukraine, I really do — and for Russia. I feel bad for everyone involved, just civilians in general,” Doinaca said said, her voice crackling over the phone receiver on Friday, Feb. 4.
Like many UGA students with family in Russia and Ukraine, watching the current conflict has been stressful and upsetting. While the conflict itself may be thousands of miles away, for these students it constantly lives in their hearts and minds.
Later that day Bloomberg unintentionally released the headline “Russia Invades Ukraine,” an event that didn’t happen. High tensions between Russia and the U.S. have continued to escalate in the days and weeks since then.
According to NPR, Russia has continued amassing troops around Ukraine and continues to feud with the U.S. Europe’s leaders have increased diplomatic efforts between the two nations. On Feb. 11, the U.S. urged its citizens to leave Ukraine while sending more troops to its borders.
“I think the best way to describe it is that it's a, it's actually a contest of wills between Russia and the United States,” said Andrew Owsiak, a professor from the UGA department of International Affairs who specializes in crisis diplomacy.
Owsiak said the seeds of the current conflict began at the end of the Cold War.
On Aug. 24, 1991, Ukraine officially declared its independence and left the Soviet Union with the world’s third largest stockpile of nuclear weapons at the time. According to NPR, talks of Ukraine joining NATO began the next year. While nothing came of this at the time, in 1994, Ukraine signed the Budapest Memorandum, a treaty in which the country agreed to give up its nuclear stockpile in exchange for Russia, the U.S. and the U.K. respecting Ukraine’s sovereignty.
Political upheaval ensued, and in 2008 Ukraine requested a plan of action to begin the process of joining NATO. While the U,S. approved of the decision, Russia, France and Germany did not. As a result, NATO promised that Ukraine could one day join the organization, but never laid out a way for the country to achieve that goal.
“The United States has a very difficult narrative, I think, because on the one hand, it doesn't want to antagonize Russia,” Owsiak said. “On the other hand, it wants to try to be supportive to Ukraine, which has been leaning towards Western Europe.”
Over the next few years, Ukraine’s rulers attempted to walk the line as a neutral state between the West and Russia. However increasing allegations of corruption lead to further and further political instability.
Owsiak said since about 2010, things have become more polarized in Ukraine. The western region has always leaned towards Europe, while the eastern and southern regions, including Crimea, are pro-Russian.
The final straw came when former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych refused to sign an arrangement with the European Union to bring Ukraine into a free trade agreement.
The protests that followed from November 2013 to February 2014 are known as the Maidan revolution. Ukrainian protestors occupied government buildings in Kyiv's Maidan Square. Over 100 people died during the conflict and Yanukovych fled to Russia shortly before Ukraine’s parliament unanimously voted to impeach him and sign the E.U. trade agreement.
In March 2014, Russian troops moved into Ukraine's territory in Crimea, occupying the peninsula. Crimea’s parliament then voted to secede from Ukraine.
“[Russia was] particularly concerned about Crimea in the past, because the Russian Black Sea Fleet was based there, the Sevastopol Navy base is there,” Owsiak said. “It’s the warm water port out of Russia.”
While the Russian government finalized Crimean annexation on March 18, 2014, Europe and the U.S. refused to recognize Russia’s claim to the territory and responded by imposing economic sanctions on the country.
Soon after, violence broke out between Russian and Ukrainian troops in the Donbas region of Ukraine’s eastern border, where it continues to this day. NPR states that between 2014 and 2022, more than 14,000 people have been killed in the conflict and more than 1 million have been displaced.
According to NPR, the situation began to ramp up again in 2021, when Russia staged roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s borders. Ukraine’s president, Volodymir Zelensky, pushed for a timeline that would allow Ukraine to join NATO. The nations of NATO declined, acknowledging Ukraine’s sovereignty, but stating they’ve not met the conditions required to join.
Owsiak said that these conditions included democratic representation, market openness and cutting down on corruption and oligarchy.
“NATO has sent very unclear signals over time,” Owsiak said. “They've said repeatedly that Ukraine is of special interest, but they've stopped short of making any big alliance commitments like they would with NATO members.”
Russia, on the other hand, has made it clear that it does not want NATO close to its borders, Owsiak said. A series of security demands the Kremlin sent out in Dec. 2021 included a permanent ban on Ukraine joining the organization.
“[NATO is] almost now to the Russian homeland, and that's what worries them,” Owsiak said. “They want a buffer, I think, between themselves and the rest of Europe.”
However, Owsiak said that figuring out Russian intentions at this juncture is pretty difficult.
“I suspect [Putin] doesn't want to invade Ukraine only because as I mentioned, it's divided,” Owsiak said. “At best, he wants the eastern portion. He's done this kind of thing with Georgia before.”
While the effects of a potential invasion are reverberating across Europe, they are also felt here in Athens.
In an email to the Red & Black, Sarah Martynov, an international affairs student whose family and friends are from both Russia and Ukraine, said that the situation is close and personal to her.
“I think that Russia is in the wrong trying to take parts of Ukraine. It goes against international law and they should be reprimanded in some way,” Martynov said. “Personally, I understand that the US will not fight for Ukraine and neither will the UN, because they are pretty useless in this situation.”
Students like Dionaca also feel pressure from what’s happening abroad.
“It's not healthy, I just push it away, like denial…I don't even look it up. I don't really talk about it. Even my own family, we don't bring it up.” Dionaca said. “You're worried about your own family there even though you're not there. You have no control over the situation.”
Martynov said she would like to see the U.S. and other nations put some sort of sanctions on Russia to show that it is not okay to invade and take land from other countries.
“If Russia does this with Ukraine, what is stopping them from doing this to other neighboring nations,” Martynov said.
Martynov said she understands that many Ukrainians alongside the Russian border do not want to be a part of Ukraine, but she believes this does not make it acceptable for Russia to invade.
She said she wants her peers to understand that while the conflict seems distant to them, it hits hard for people with family in the area.
“It's different for every person that you know, like a tree falling in the woods. It's gonna make a different sound for everybody,” Doinaca said. “Some wounds may be deeper than others.”