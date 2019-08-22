After a brief fling with Bird scooters, a new mobile device-controlled ride share program is competing for a longer relationship with the University of Georgia and Athens community.
Coming later this semester, 100 electric bikes will be available for students and Athens residents to use through the “Bulldog Bike Share” program organized by the University of Georgia Office of Sustainability.
The Office of Sustainability anticipates a launch this semester, following any required enhancements identified during testing of the prototypes.
The Office of Sustainability has partnered with the mobile app, Gotcha, to bring the bikes to campus. Gotcha provides bike, scooter and ride share services to campuses and cities across the country.
Pedal to the metal
To access the bikes, riders must download the Gotcha app, where they will create an account that helps them find, unlock and return bikes at 20 bike racks, or “hubs,” across the service area. The Office of Sustainability will enforce an extensive service area where the bikes can be ridden that stretches across campus and parts of the surrounding area, going as far as north of Prince Avenue, west of Alps Road and south of the loop.
Office of Sustainability executive director Kevin Kirsche explained there are four payment plans riders can utilize to make the most out of their experience.
The pay-as-you-go option includes a $2 cost to unlock the bikes and will charge 10 cents per minute of the ride. However, there must be a $5 minimum transaction.
The daily pass costs $12 for six hours of ride time and $2 per hour after.
UGA students and Athens residents will have the option to choose from monthly or weekly plans.
Student rates will start at $5.95 per month and $42.50 per year. The general public rates are $6.99 per month and $49.99 per year. Both options include 90 minutes of riding time per day with an additional $2 charge per every hour after.
Expansion and messaging
In the future, Kirsche and his team want to expand ride share racks to the new Park and Ride lot off College Station Road after the completion of the East Campus portion of the Oconee River Greenway bridge.
The Office of Sustainability will partner with other campus organizations such as UGA Housing to get the word out, and it has already begun to advertise on UGA buses.
First appearing on campus in 2011, the bike share program was originally inspired by UGA students, Kirsche said.
“It’s really an expansion of a previous program that was started by students through a campus sustainability grant from our office,” Kirsche said.
UGA graduate student Jonathon Skaggs remembers working for the bike share program as a mechanic in the field and at the Office of Sustainability as an undergraduate.
“Before, [the hubs] were just at the two libaries and you had to walk in and check them out,” Skaggs said. “Now, the hubs are going to be closer to your destination.”
The number and style of bikes have multiplied as well. Bulldog Bike Share previously offered 20 bikes, Skaggs said, but now, a total of 100 bikes will be equipped with pedal-assist technology that will ease the pressure from pedaling.
“It’s not so much like it zooms up the hill as much as it just alleviates [it],” Georgia Bikes executive director Elliott Caldwell said.
Skaggs hopes more students will take advantage of Bulldog Bike Share as one of many modes of transportation.
“We have great buses, but they can sometimes be full,” Skaggs said. “So sort of diversifying the different forms of transportation that you could use to get around campus, I think, is a good thing.”
Skaggs admitted that while there are benefits with the new version of the program, these advantages come with a price tag.
“There’s all these extra conveniences, but they’re coming out of financial costs to students,” Skaggs said. “So, I think that might keep some people away. It’s hard when there’s even a small pay wall.”
Safety is an important aspect of the bike share program. Riders are advised to familiarize themselves with the rules of the road for bicyclists provided by Georgia Bikes and are required to wear a helmet, according to the Office of Sustanability website. Free helmets are provided by the Office of Sustainability to those on a monthly or annual Bulldog Bike Share membership.
The bikes are also now safe to ride at night, equipped with a light.
“These actually generate electricity as the wheels move,” Skaggs said, “So that’s super cool.”
With access to multiple locations across campus and the option to forego the expense of a parking pass and gas, the new Bulldog Bike Share might just win the hearts of many in Athens.
