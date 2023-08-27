Over 600 students gathered Saturday at the Tate Student Center Grand Hall for the annual Dawg Day of Service event. This year marked the 10th year the Engagement, Leadership and Service Department has provided this volunteering service for students. With 689 students signing up this year, there was the largest number of volunteers since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dawg Day of Service supports local non-profit organizations looking to make a difference in the Athens area. This year, seven topics were available for attendees to choose: Addiction Recovery, Animal Adoption and Foster Care, Education Equality, Environmental and Community Justice, Food Security, People Experiencing Homelessness and Survivors of Domestic Violence.
“We do one in the fall [and] one in the Spring, and it’s all run by Serve UGA,” senior leader and computer science major Emily Zacharias said. “We have different community partners every year. We just reached out to a bunch of community organizations.”
Students first arrived at the Tate Student Center to hear a presentation informing the volunteers about each site for the Dawg Day of Service. The volunteers then headed to their assigned sites by bus, van or personal vehicle. Each organization has a site leader who helps guide volunteers, and tasks vary based on the specifics of the organization.
“I just want to be able to give back to the Athens community,” senior biology major Katelyn Barron said. “I feel like as people who live in the community, usually it’s kind of like a microcosm of all of Athens. So we’re benefiting from this really big university, a place that has honestly displaced other people. I feel like it’s kind of a bit of our duty in a way to serve and give back to the surrounding community.”
With 37 community partners, the Dawg Day of Service is UGA’s biggest annual service event. From organizations like sororities and fraternities, to individual students looking for volunteer hours, this event is open to everyone looking to make a difference.
“I think my favorite part is just meeting so many new people because UGA is such a big community of individuals from all different walks of life,” senior biology major Kenny Williams said. “I think having a group of people who are going out of their way to serve just brings a kind of energy. It's really nice to meet with people who want to meet you for like a similar cause — that's really what I love about volunteering.”
With the amount of volunteers signed up this year, UGA was able to contribute 2067 hours dedicated to giving back to the surrounding Athens community. The work during Dawg Day of Service directly contributes to the mission of each nonprofit and people in the community.