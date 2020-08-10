Starting on Monday, the University of Georgia began phase three of its reopening plan. All faculty and staff members can return to campus unless approved for telework. Onsite research projects will continue if researchers and staff can comply with social distancing and other health precautions, according to UGA’s Plans for a Phased Return to Full Operations.

All students are required to complete a training module and sign an acknowledgement survey before classes resume regarding “how to return safely to campus amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a Monday ArchNews email. The training is now available to students through eLearning Commons.

There are 2,081 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Athens-Clarke County as of 3 p.m. Monday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. UGA is aware of 457 students or employees who have tested positive as of Aug. 7. There is one recorded death in the UGA community due to COVID-19.

The fall semester starts Aug. 20. Students living on campus will begin moving into the dorms on Aug. 14.

The Tate Student Center and Ramsey Student Center are set to reopen during phase three. Buses will continue running on a limited schedule, according to an Aug. 4 ArchNews email.

The new bus routes will run Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to the email. Regular service and weekend service will resume on Aug. 20. The new routes will be updated to the UGA app on Aug. 14, and students may need to update the app to see the changes.

Campus transit protocols for phase three include separating passengers from the driver, entering through the rear of the bus only and adding a plastic chain placed 6 feet back from the driver to maintain separation between driver and passengers.

In addition, drivers must wear masks, seats are blocked to maintain FTA capacity guidelines and hand sanitizer will be on the bus. Additional disinfection will take place throughout the day and full disinfection at night.

Most library locations, including the Main Library and Science Library, will reopen to the public with limited hours during the week of Aug. 10, and will extend hours once classes resume. During closing hours, cleaning crews will disinfect “high-touch” surfaces in the study spaces.

In phase three, as students return to campus, cleaning and disinfecting efforts will be focused around classrooms, teaching laboratories, housing and dining facilities. Particularly, common spaces and restrooms across campus will be routinely disinfected.