Synovus Financial Corporation CEO and Chairman Kessel D. Stelling Jr. and Director of UGA’s Institute of Higher Education Libby V. Morris will deliver the fall 2019 undergraduate and graduate commencement addresses, respectively.
Journalism major Taylor Maggiore will serve as the student speaker for the undergraduate ceremony. Additionally, the university will award donor and former UGA Foundation board member Sanford H. Orkin an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree during the undergraduate ceremony.
A 1978 UGA graduate in banking and finance, Stelling began his career with Synovus in March 2006 and was elected chairman of the company in 2012. Stelling currently represents the 6th Congressional District on the University System of Georgia Board of Regents and serves as a member of the UGA Board of Visitors and chair of the Terry College Dean’s Advisory Board.
Morris, a Zell B. Miller distinguished professor of higher education, received a bachelor’s degree in English from UGA. Morris has served as a faculty member of the Institute of Higher Education since 1989 and was named director in 2006. Additionally, Morris served as vice provost for academic affairs from 2010 to 2013.
The undergraduate commencement address will be held on Dec. 13 in the Stegeman Coliseum. The ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by the graduate ceremony at 2:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.