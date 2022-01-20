The families of former University of Georgia law student Tara Louise Baker of Lovejoy and Rhonda Sue Coleman of Hazlehurst are uniting to introduce the Georgia Homicide Victims’ Families Rights Act of 2022.
On Jan. 19, 2001, Baker was found murdered in her apartment on the eastside of Athens. The unanswered questions surrounding the incident have gripped the UGA community since her tragic death. Baker’s family has been without answers for over 20 years – but they are not the only family that has experienced this.
Rhonda Sue Coleman was 18 years old when she was abducted in May of 1990 following a senior class party. She was found three days later in a wooded area of a neighboring county.
“I’ve been a patient man but I’m actually, I’m 70 years old, and I know I ain’t got too many more years to live, and when the good lord gets ready to carry me home I’m ready to go, I’m not worried about that, but I mean if we could get some answers on earth over the last few years we have, maybe we can have any bit of peace,” said Milton Coleman, Rhonda Sue Coleman’s father.
The proposed Georgia legislation seeks to establish an independent review board for homicide cases, increase access to information for victim’s families and the District Attorney, authorize the Attorney General to investigate bias in homicide investigations, require the issuance of preliminary death certificates and increase funding for forensic testing of evidence, according to the press release.
A similar bipartisan act was recently introduced by representatives Eric Swalwell of California and Michael McCaul of Texas at the federal level.
Representatives McCaul and Swalwell introduced The Homicide Victims’ Families’ Rights Act of 2021 in the House of Representatives on May 19, 2021, and it has since advanced to the House floor for consideration following a unanimous vote on Dec. 8, 2021 by the The House Judiciary Committee, according to a press release on McCaul’s website.
Former prosecutors Swalwell and McCaul aim to give relatives of homicide victims increased rights within the investigative process through the Homicide Victims’ Families’ Rights Act of 2021. The act will reserve the right for the families of victims to have their loved ones' cases reviewed after going cold for three or more years, with applicable agencies reviewing case files in order to determine if a full reinvestigation is necessary.
Additionally, re-examinations of all physical evidence will be conducted to explore if all necessary testing has been completed and all case files will be modernized, bringing them to current investigative standards, according to the legislation.
Representative Swalwell said he has offered his support to the Baker and Coleman families in their efforts to pass the similar Georgia legislation.
Natasha Bennett, the Coleman family attorney and Rhonda Sue Coleman’s cousin, was 10 years old when Rhonda died. She said she spent more than a decade trying to find answers as to what happened 31 years ago.
“Rhonda was killed 31 years ago, her parents have never even been told how she died,” Bennett said. “They’ve never seen her autopsy report, they’ve never been given any pieces of information, you know, that would lay out what happened.”
Bennett said she came across Swalwell and McCaul’sHomicide Victims’ Families’ Rights Act and it wasn’t until reading it that she learned of the many rightsthe families of victims were entitled to but deprived of.
“I never had any idea that there was any more rights that a victim's family could gain,” Bennett said. “We had always been told that the state controlled everything, that we were not entitled to any information, we would only be given, you know, what law enforcement wanted us to know.”
The Coleman family began to lose hope that their questions surrounding Rhonda’s death would be answered until Sean Kipe, an Atlanta podcaster, contacted the family wanting to do a podcast on Rhonda’s case for Imperative Entertainment, Bennett said.
Kipe’s podcast, “Fox Hunter,” helped bring about new witnesses and information and heightened tensions between Rhonda’s family, Kipe and the GBI when they would not follow up on leads found through the show. The tension ultimately led to the creation of “Rhonda’s Law,” which has since been embedded within the Georgia Homicide Victim’s Families Rights Act of 2022, Bennett said.
Rhonda’s Law was modeled after the Homicide Victim’s Families Rights Act of 2021, the legislation proposed at the federal level, and is specifically tailored to benefit victim’s families in the state of Georgia, Bennett said.
Athens resident Cameron Jay has spent nearly two years advocating for and bringing attention to Baker’s story through his “Classic City Crime” podcast. Jay’s podcast brought national attention to the cold case and led to the Baker family finally receiving an autopsy report due to the media surge surrounding the 24-part series.
Jay spearheaded the efforts behind the Georgia Homicide Victim’s Families Rights Act of 2022 in collaboration with the Baker and Coleman families and Kipe.
Kipe was contacted by Jay after discussing Rhonda’s Law in an episode of “Fox Hunter,” where Jay expressed an interest in using Rhonda’s Law in conjunction with similar initiatives they had begun in Athens, Bennett said.
“In talking to them we realized that [the Baker family and Jay] had, you know, parts that we had never even thought of and we had things that they had never even thought of, so in us working together, we put together this outline of a bill modeled off of the federal legislation, but written in such a way that it would benefit Georgia families,” Bennett said.
Milton Coleman said he hopes this bill gets passed so he and his family can get the answers they’re looking for and finally have peace and closure.
“Tara was such a staunch advocate for justice… We knew that [proposing this act] in her honor would be a great way to honor her legacy,” Jay said.
Jay hopes that this act will bring recognition to the fact that when a family member is murdered, the pain extends beyond the victim themselves. Their families and friends are left behind to continue to fight on the behalf of the victim, and deserve the rights necessary to do so.
“Even if Tara’s case can’t be solved, we know that we aren’t alone in this experience. I hope that this law can bring justice and peace to others who are in the same unfortunate circumstances that we found ourselves in,” said Meredith Schroeder, Baker’s younger sister.