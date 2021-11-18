Natalie Shay Clark, a fifth-year journalism student at the University of Georgia and a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority, died on Nov. 7. She was 22.
Clark was originally from Dunwoody. Her parents described her as someone who always stood up for the underdog and said she was passionate about feminism and LGBTQ+ advocacy.
Throughout high school and college, Clark worked with Girl Talk, a peer-to-peer mentoring program for middle and high school girls. Her parents said she would want any donations in her memory to go to the organization.
Clark had also expressed interest in Project Safe, an organization dedicated to providing aid to survivors of domestic violence. Natalie’s mother, Shari Clark, said she wanted to uplift women who needed assistance at all levels of society.
“Her greatest joy was helping others … Fellow UGA Grady writers, a roommate with a broken down car, making sure a diabetic friend ate regularly … she wanted to be needed and to make a difference,” Shari Clark said in a statement on Facebook.
“If I was struggling with some of my writing stuff, she’d always give it a second look and give me ways to improve,” Hallie G. Turner, a classmate and friend of Clark’s, said. “Natalie was someone who was always so full of spirit. She always brought joy wherever she was.”
Turner said Clark called out bullying in class and would stand up for students that were being picked on.
“She had a heart for everyone. She truly cared,” Turner said. “She loved each and every one of our friends dearly.”
Clark had many interests. Her parents described her as someone who loved to travel and explore. She studied abroad in Spain and kayaked in Tennessee. She taught herself to play guitar and was known to be a talented singer who also dabbled in songwriting.
As a prolific poet, mental health was an important subject for her. According to Turner, Clark hoped to one day have her fiction and poetry published. Her parents plan to make this dream a reality and publish some of her poems.
“She just does such a good job of being able to allow her readers to picture exactly what she’s talking about when she’s talking about it. It even takes you to that moment in time,” Turner said. “She was a beautiful writer.”
Clark felt deeply connected to her community at UGA. Her parents said that when they offered for her to move back home and explore other options at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, she felt it was important to stay with her peers and the community she’d found in Athens.
“What has always impressed me about Natalie is she’s always had a very disparate friend group. She never fit into a clique anywhere,” Clark’s father, Bruce Clark, said. “She always picked a group of people to be around her that sort of either did or didn’t fit, but she felt like they were the right people.”
Clark’s family and her sorority sisters held a memorial for her at the AXO house on Nov. 14. Throughout the event, the sisters and family recounted memories of Clark’s vibrant life and personality. Shari Clark spoke at the memorial, recalling the fun and brightness of her life.
Lilly Adams was Clark’s roommate in their sophomore year, and described her at the memorial as radiant, well-spoken, authentic and beautiful.
“Every single conversation I had with her was something that impacted my life,” Adams, a UGA and AXO alum, said.
Bruce Clark was amazed by the outreach the family received from Clark’s friends and the commonality of their message.
“One of the things I’ve heard on more than one occasion is that, ‘She taught me to be myself fearlessly,’” Bruce Clark said. “I’ve read it more than once. I think it’s a tremendous quote. I think it describes Natalie as best I can.”
Lilly Kersh contributed to this report.