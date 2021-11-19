Shawn Kuhn’s family has established the Shawn Kuhn Memorial Scholarship Fund for students at his alma mater, Perry High School, to carry on his legacy of outstanding moral character.

Kuhn was a senior at the University of Georgia who died on Oct. 11 at the age of 21, after battling COVID-19-based pneumonia for about six weeks. He was known to be fully vaccinated.

“Shawn had a huge heart, especially for the underdog. He always stood up for the less fortunate or for those who couldn't necessarily stand up for themselves,” said Timothy Kuhn, Shawn Kuhn’s father.

Shawn Kuhn was known to be a strong academic and athletic student who was studying to become a physical therapist. However, this fund was created to look beyond these characteristics and focus on the happiness and light he brought to the people around him.

“He deserves to have others continue his plight in life. As his mother, I want to carry on and make him proud. The scholarship will benefit others out there with the same servant’s heart as my son,” said Roxanne Kuhn, Shawn Kuhn’s mother.

According to Shawn Kuhn’s sister, Sharla Brook Kuhn, the family is now accepting donations to the scholarship fund with a goal of reaching $25,000. Reaching this goal will allow the scholarship to be endowed, allowing the family to give away at least $1,000 every year. The scholarship recipients will have a “reasonable” minimum GPA requirement to meet, but the selection will be based on a moral standard, Sharla Brook Kuhn said. Once the scholarship is endowed and organized, the Kuhn family hopes to expand it for UGA students to apply to.

As of Nov. 18, the fundraiser has raised $3,675.

“Shawn had the biggest heart of anyone we have ever known,” said Sharla Brook Kuhn. “Knowing how important education was to him, we know he would want to help other people have the same opportunity he was blessed with to learn and grow.”

The fundraiser can be found here.