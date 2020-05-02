The University of Georgia Student Government Association treasurer, Nav Singh, addresses the SGA senate. The University of Georgia Senate met on Oct. 15, 2019, in Athens, Georgia to discuss possible legislative motions and general check ins to each committee. (Photo/Kathryn Skeean, kskeean@randb.com)
The 32nd Administration of the University of Georgia Student Government Association allocated $17,499.65 to 50 student organizations this school year, according to SGA records.
Student organizations can apply for money to go toward funding various expenses each semester, such as programs or events, speakers, travel and competition fees. The Red & Black has listed all the clubs SGA allocated funds to this school year.
The money is funded by student activity fees and given to student organizations through SGA’s Small Club Allocations Committee. Students paid $78 in the student activity fee each semester during this school year.
The SGA treasurer heads the Small Club Allocations Committee, which includes SGA senators and advisers, such as Associate Dean of Students Beau Seagraves.
If student organizations don’t need all the money they have been given, the leftover funding is given back to the university, former SGA treasurer Nav Singh said. Student organizations did not necessarily spend all the money they are allocated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.