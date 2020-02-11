Tate Student Center_mug (copy)

Tate Student Center was evacuated after a false alarm sounded through the building on Feb. 11.

 Sam Cherof

A flashing light and alarm sounded across the Tate Student Center and instructed everyone in the building to evacuate on the afternoon of Feb. 11. Students and employees crowded outside and reported seeing fire trucks coming down the street.

“This afternoon a fire alarm sounded in Tate. Due to an abundance of caution, the building was evacuated. It was determined to be a false alarm,” Greg Trevor, UGA spokesperson said in an email to The Red & Black.

