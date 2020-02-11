A flashing light and alarm sounded across the Tate Student Center and instructed everyone in the building to evacuate on the afternoon of Feb. 11. Students and employees crowded outside and reported seeing fire trucks coming down the street.
Tate Student Center is currently being evacuated and a fire truck is outside. Not sure of the cause yet @redandblack pic.twitter.com/0Tj6f7K2pZ— Sam Perez (@seperez99) February 11, 2020
“This afternoon a fire alarm sounded in Tate. Due to an abundance of caution, the building was evacuated. It was determined to be a false alarm,” Greg Trevor, UGA spokesperson said in an email to The Red & Black.
Emergency alarms sounded at Tate Student Center & caused an evacuation. Check back with @redandblack for updates pic.twitter.com/6wbN4uzOFM— Gabriela (@gabbymiranda16) February 11, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.