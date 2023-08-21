This week, from Aug. 21 to 27, the Department of Recreational Sports at the University of Georgia will host its annual Fitness & Wellness Free Week at Ramsey Student Center.
Ramsey Student Center is one of the largest student athletic recreation facilities in the U.S., according to the website, and offers a selection of Group Fitness Classes throughout the semester, which will be free for UGA students during Fitness & Wellness Week.
Typically, students must pay $105 for an Unlimited Group Fitness pass, which includes access to a variety of physical wellness classes ranging from yoga to cycling, but for this week students may participate in any class for free. The fall 2023 group fitness schedule can be found on the website.
Students will also be able to partake in Small Group Training classes, which contain fewer students per class, capped at 15, and span an eight week session rather than throughout the entire semester. Unlike the Group Fitness pass, Small Group Training passes are sold at $60 per eight week class. Registration is on a first-come, first-serve basis.
During Fitness & Wellness Free Week, students can purchase a discounted Unlimited Group Fitness pass for $78.75. Small Group pass prices will not be discounted.