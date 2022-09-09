Stetson Bennett named Walter Camp National Player of the Week
University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett became the 11th Georgia player to be named Walter Camp National Player of the Week following his performance in Georgia’s 49-3 win against Oregon.
Bennett became the first offensive player for Georgia to earn this honor since Todd Gurley did so in 2014.
Bennett threw for a career high 368 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for a score in three quarters against Oregon, converted all eight third downs and scored touchdowns on all six offensive possessions.
CCSD appoints Robbie Hooker as superintendent
The Clarke County School District Board of Education appointed Robbie Hooker as superintendent of Clarke County schools on Sept.1 in a special called session.
The appointment of Hooker as superintendent was item five of the special called session, along with a motion to approve the third amendment to the contract of soon-to-be former CCSD superintendent Xernona Thomas.
Hooker will begin the position on Oct. 10.
Georgia cross country earns fourth place finishes
The Georgia men’s and women’s cross country teams came away with two fourth place finishes in their first meet of the season in Charlotte, North Carolina, against the University of North Carolina, Charlotte and William & Mary.
The best finish out of both teams came from junior Sarah Bailey who secured a 12th place finish for the women's team coming in at a time of 18:29.6.The men's best finish came from junior Wesley John who came in 21st out of 59 runners with a time of 15:29.1 in the 5k.
Swifties unite at Taylor Swift dance party
Cruel Summer: A Taylor Swift Dance Party drew Swifties from across the state of Georgia on Sept. 1, for a night of more than just dance and mutual fandom — it was a night to celebrate friendship, birthdays, engagement, identity and naturally, breaking up with a toxic ex.
Taylor Swift’s announcement of her upcoming album, “Midnights,” to be released on Oct. 21, enhanced the anticipation and excitement of the evening. Many were gathered outside the venue discussing their theories and reactions for “Midnights” before the party even began.
UGA's Biological Sciences Building reopens
The University of Georgia's Biological Sciences Building temporarily closed on Aug. 31, due to malfunctioning equipment activating the sprinkler system. It reopened Friday at 8 a.m., according to a release from UGA.
The equipment, located in a lab on the eighth floor, activated the sprinkler system, which led water and smoke to filter down to other floors of the facility.