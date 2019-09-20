This weekend’s matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish comes with a big price tag for fans of both teams.

More than 93,246 fans are coming to watch the game from the stands and at various houses and restaurants around Athens. Prices for tickets and Airbnb rentals have skyrocketed due to such high demand.

Those lucky enough to secure tickets paid for the most expensive game of the 2019 college football season, according to ESPN. Tickets from the UGA Athletics website have been sold out for some time, but its official secondary ticket partner, StubHub, is selling tickets averaging $1,100. Their cheapest tickets run at $303.

After the game, out-of-town fans will hopefully have a place to spend the night. As of press time, over 90% of Airbnb rentals in Athens for this weekend have been booked. The remaining 10% average $781 per night, a decrease from listings averaging $1,347 per night just a few days prior.

Four hotels with availability and closest to Sanford Stadium—Hilton Garden Inn Athens Downtown, Holiday Inn Athens University Area, Holiday Inn Express Athens University Area and Days Inn by Wyndham Athens— average $562 per night for two for the weekend of Sept. 20-22.

Despite the expensive and crowded weekend, UGA and Athens residents will make a substantial profit off of thousands of loyal fans.