The University of Georgia has awarded the annual 2023 Footsteps Award to Richard Dunn and Xernona Thomas.
The award recognizes graduates “following in the pioneering footsteps of Charlayne Hunter-Gault, Hamilton Holmes and Mary Frances Early, UGA’s first African American students,” according to a UGA press release.
The honor was awarded on Jan. 9, the 62nd anniversary of desegregation at UGA. Dunn and Thomas will be recognized at the annual Holmes-Hunter Lecture in the UGA chapel on Feb. 28. The lecture will be presented by the Honorable Verda M. Colvin, a UGA School of Law alumna and Georgia Supreme Court justice.
“Richard and Xernona are excellent examples of what it means to be UGA alumni,” said Yvette Daniels, president of the UGA Alumni Association, in the press release. “Their combined dedication to students in the Athens community is improving lives every day. We celebrate them as members of the Bulldog family and the recipients of the 2023 Footsteps Award.”
According to the press release, both Dunn and Thomas received their bachelor’s degree from the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication. Thomas went on to get a master’s from the School of Social Work and doctor of education from the Mary Frances Early College of Education.
Dunn is the retired founder and executive director of the Athens-Clarke County High School Completion Initiative. According to the press release, the program, which is intended to increase graduation rates across the country, helps students reach graduation and explore career and educational opportunities. Dunn also launched “Education Matters,” a radio show hosted by local high school students, as part of his efforts to improve local graduation rates among students of color.
Dunn established The Athens Courier in the 1980s to address needs of the local minority community. Dunn also hosted the weekly radio show “Community Forum,” which is now the longest-running radio talk show in Northeast Georgia.
Thomas was the first woman to serve as superintendent of Clarke County School District and retired from the position in fall 2022, according to the press release. She also has worked as a social worker, chief of staff, assistant principal, and principal during her career. She has worked to increase accessibility and involvement for students and their families while reducing exclusionary discipline among students of color.
Thomas collaborated with UGA to found the Experience UGA partnership for K-12 students. The program launched in 2013. During the pandemic, she also ensured that students had internet access and access to breakfast and lunch five days a week.