Stetson Bennett smiles at camera. The University of Georgia football team parades down Lumpkin Street in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in celebration of its National Championship victory. (Photo/Laney Martin; @laneymartinphotography)

Former University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested for public intoxication early Sunday morning in Dallas, according to WFAA, a local Dallas TV station.

Dallas police took Bennett into custody around 6 a.m. after receiving reports of a man banging on doors along Tribeca Way in the neighborhood of Old East Dallas, according to WFAA.

Bennett was booked into a city detention center, according to WFAA.

The Red & Black reached out to the UGA Athletic Association on Sunday morning, but have not yet received a response at the time of publication.

Bennett led Georgia football to an undefeated 2022 season, an SEC championship and two consecutive national championships. He was also a finalist for the 2022 Heisman Trophy, earned four total College Football Playoff Offensive Player of the Game awards and set the program record for the most passing yards in a single season.

This story is developing. Please return to redandblack.com for updates.

