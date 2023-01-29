Former University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested for public intoxication early Sunday morning in Dallas, according to WFAA, a local Dallas TV station.
Dallas police took Bennett into custody around 6 a.m. after receiving reports of a man banging on doors along Tribeca Way in the neighborhood of Old East Dallas, according to WFAA.
Bennett was booked into a city detention center, according to WFAA.
The Red & Black reached out to the UGA Athletic Association on Sunday morning, but have not yet received a response at the time of publication.
Bennett led Georgia football to an undefeated 2022 season, an SEC championship and two consecutive national championships. He was also a finalist for the 2022 Heisman Trophy, earned four total College Football Playoff Offensive Player of the Game awards and set the program record for the most passing yards in a single season.
This story is developing. Please return to redandblack.com for updates.