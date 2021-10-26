Harold D. Melton, former chief justice of the Supreme Court of Georgia, has been named the holder of the Carl E. Sanders Chair in Political Leadership at the University of Georgia School of Law, and will teach a class in the law school in the spring, according to UGAToday.
Melton will teach a seminar titled “Representing the State,” which will address issues that arise when one works as a lawyer for the state.
Melton, an alum of UGA’s law school who graduated in 1991, served as executive counsel to former Gov. Sonny Perdue before being appointed to the state Supreme Court in 2005, and became chief justice in 2018. He retired from his position in July, and quickly joined the Troutman Pepper law firm as a partner.
“I am delighted to have the opportunity to go in depth with future lawyers on the nuances of governmental law, a topic that I love,” Melton said in the release. “I am especially thrilled to be able to do so at my alma mater; it is an honor to hold a chair endowed by one of Georgia’s most esteemed governors and a founding partner in the firm where I now practice.”
The Carl E. Sanders Chair in Political Leadership, named after the former governor of Georgia, was established in 2002 so law students could learn from those who have distinguished themselves in politics or public service, according to the UGA School of Law’s website. Previous holders include former U.S. Senator Saxby Chambliss and former U.S. Attorney General Griffin Bell.
“Given his nearly three decades of public service in leadership positions in various legal capacities, Chief Justice – and now professor – Melton will be instrumental in shaping our students’ perspectives on public service and the important role played by lawyers in serving their country,” said Peter Rutledge, dean of the School of Law, in the release.