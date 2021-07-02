Mark Richt, a former University of Georgia football coach, announced on Twitter that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease on Thursday evening. Parkinson’s disease is a brain condition that gradually reduces balance, coordination, memory and speech.
Richt coached for UGA from 2001-2015 and went on to coach for the Miami Hurricanes from 2015-2018. He is currently an analyst for the ACC Network, a television network dedicated to covering the Atlantic Coast Conference.
“Truthfully I look at it as a momentary light affliction compared to the future glory in heaven,” Richt said in a tweet. “Thank you Jesus for promising us a future blessing of a glorified body that has no sin and no disease. In the meantime I am going to enjoy the blessings that I do have. See you on the ACCNetwork!”