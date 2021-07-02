Georgia vs. Florida

Coach Mark Richt is pictured after Georgia's win over the University of Florida at EverBank Field on Saturday, November, 2, 2013 in Jacksonville, Fla. 

 Courtesy UGA Sports Comm

Mark Richt, a former University of Georgia football coach, announced on Twitter that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease on Thursday evening. Parkinson’s disease is a brain condition that gradually reduces balance, coordination, memory and speech.

Richt coached for UGA from 2001-2015 and went on to coach for the Miami Hurricanes from 2015-2018. He is currently an analyst for the ACC Network, a television network dedicated to covering the Atlantic Coast Conference.

“Truthfully I look at it as a momentary light affliction compared to the future glory in heaven,” Richt said in a tweet. “Thank you Jesus for promising us a future blessing of a glorified body that has no sin and no disease. In the meantime I am going to enjoy the blessings that I do have. See you on the ACCNetwork!”