Former University of Georgia football linebacker and captain Adam Anderson was cleared on Feb. 18 by an Athens courtroom to attend Georgia’s Pro Day on March 16 on campus after being charged with rape in November 2021.
The decision now falls onto UGA, and it hasn’t made its mind up yet, Anderson’s attorney Steve Sadow said in the courtroom according to OnlineAthens.
Anderson was accused and charged with felony rape for an early morning incident in Athens in October 2021 and voluntarily surrendered on Nov. 10, 2021, to the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office. Anderson has denied the allegation through Sadow. He has not been indicted.
He was also accused in a separate case of sexual assault for an October 2020 incident at an apartment complex in Oconee County that came to light during a bond hearing on Nov. 17, 2021. This case is still under investigation.
Sadow said if UGA does not permit Anderson to work out at Pro Day, he will hold a private Pro Day with present NFL scouts either the day before or the day after Georgia’s Pro Day at a “close-by facility,” according to OnlineAthens.
If Anderson, once a possible NFL first round draft pick, is permitted to join the other professional prospects from UGA, he would take part in the bench press, the 40-yard dash and on-field drills. The event gives players a chance to show off their skill sets to scouts and coaches before the NFL Draft on April 28-30.
During the Friday hearing, the state asked the judge to revoke or modify the bond because Anderson violated the terms of his $25,000 bond, which specified Anderson would reside in his hometown of Rome. Instead, the football player took a train to Deerfield Beach, Florida, where he began to train for an NFL career.
However, Chief Superior Court Judge Eric Norris said the conditions of the bond did not restrict him to staying only in Rome, although Anderson was barred from the Western Judicial Circuit, which includes Athens.
Norris added an additional bond condition that Anderson is also barred from Fulton County, where the victim in one of the cases is from.
Anderson will be in Athens for six to eight hours during the Pro Day weekend and will not stay overnight, Sadow said during the Friday hearing.