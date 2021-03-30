A former University of Georgia professor was indicted on racketeering and theft by taking charges on March 23, 2021, according to an Office of the Georgia Attorney General press release.
Douglas Peterson, former professor at UGA’s Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources, has been under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation since 2019, after he was forced to retire from the university late 2018 after he was found adding an extra consulting fee to UGA caviar and profiting from it.
Attorney General Chris Carr’s office said Peterson received 77 illegal payments connected to that sale of the caviar harvested at UGA. The sales happened between March 2012 and February 2018, according to the release. All the proceeds from the sale of UGA’s caviar was supposed to support UGA’s aquaculture research and conservation efforts.
Peterson received roughly half of the proceeds, which totaled over $200,000, according to the release. These proceeds were allegedly framed as “consultation services.” Carr’s office “intend[s] to hold him accountable for these alleged criminal acts.”
If convicted of racketeering and theft by taking, Peterson could face up to 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000 plus three times the amount of the value gained from the violation.