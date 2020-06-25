A federal grand jury indicted former University of Georgia political science professor James E. “Jamie” Monogan III on multiple charges on June 18. Monogan faces one count of production of child pornography, three counts of receipt and distribution of child pornography and one count of posession of child pornography, in addition to a forfeiture notice to hand over any evidence, such as media, property or profits involved with the case.

Monogan resigned from UGA in September 2019.

The charges allege that in March 2019, Monogan coerced a minor to engage in “sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing” and transporting a “visual depiction” of said conduct. Monogan is also accused of receiving and distributing child pornography with users on Kik Messenger, a mobile instant messaging app.

Under the possession charge, Monogan is accused of possessing an image of child pornography that “involved a prepubescent minor and a minor who had not attained twelve (12) years of age.”

Officials from Homeland Security Investigations, an agency within U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, confirmed in November of last year that they were investigating Monogan, with assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Officials declined to say at the time what Monogan was being investigated for, but Monogan acknowledged in his resignation letter that “in the event I am charged with a violation of state or federal law, a thorough review of the circumstances may be carried out and appropriate action taken pursuant to Board of Regents Policy 8.3.9 Discipline and Removal of Faculty Members.”

The charges were brought in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia by the Athens Division of the U.S. Attorney. An in-person hearing is scheduled for Thursday at 2:30 p.m. in Macon.

Homeland Security Investigations has broad legal authority to enforce international criminal activity such as financial crimes, human trafficking, cybercrimes, fraud and intellectual property theft, human rights violations and gang activity, among other things.

This is a developing story. Check back at redandblack.com and @redandblack on Twitter for updates.