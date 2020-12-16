Former University of Georgia Professor James E. “Jamie” Monogan III entered a guilty plea in federal court on Tuesday after admitting to possessing hundreds of images of child pornography. He pled not guilty in June after being indicted on multiple charges for the possession, production, receipt and distribution of child pornography.
He used Kik messenger, a texting app, to distribute child pornography. A September 2019 search warrant uncovered 452 images of child pornography and eight videos depicting child sexual exploitation material on his university laptop, as well as an additional 119 images of child sexual exploitation material on his cell phone. Some of the images involved minors under 12 years old, according to a news release from the U.S. Middle District of Georgia Attorney’s Office.
Monogan faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison to be followed by a maximum lifetime of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. He will also have to register as a sex offender, according to the release.
Monogan was charged on June 18 with one count of production of child pornography, three counts of receipt and distribution of child pornography and one count of posession of child pornography, in addition to a forfeiture notice to hand over any evidence, such as media, property or profits involved with the case.
In September 2019, Monogan resigned from his position as a political science professor at UGA, effective December 2019. An Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agent confirmed in November 2019 that Monogan was under investigation by Homeland Security Investigations, an agency within ICE. Monogan was not allowed on campus.
A sentencing date has not been scheduled, and there is no parole in the federal system. The case was a part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. The initiative was launched in May 2006, and combines federal, state and local resources, according to the release.
