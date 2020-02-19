The first sanctions of this year's Student Government Association election were filed this morning against executive tickets Unite and Forward.
Unite was sanctioned for failure to submit a financial disclosure form by the official deadline, and Forward was sanctioned for early campaigning. The SGA Elections Committee prohibited Unite from distributing stickers, buttons or shirts while tabling at North Lawn on Feb. 19. The committee said Forward staff cannot use their social media accounts to promote their campaign from 2-4 p.m. on Feb. 19.
Unite’s financial liaison, Jeter Long, failed to submit the second part of its financial disclosure form by the deadline of Feb. 16 at midnight. Long turned in the document to the Elections Committee after the deadline, according to the Elections Committee. Executive tickets are responsible for the actions of their staff, and Long is a registered Unite staff member.
According to the official sanction notice, Long said he misread the involvement page and thought the deadline to submit was Feb. 17.
Per the sanction, Unite cannot distribute campaign materials that “were disclosed for the first time in Part II of the Financial Disclosure Form” at any locations first disclosed in part two of the form.
In addition to disciplining Unite, the Elections Committee sanctioned Forward for a separate complaint, prohibiting staff from using the ticket’s official Instagram or their personal accounts to promote the campaign from 2-4 p.m. on Feb. 19. The ticket was required to delete any stories on the official account and set the account to private.
In the official complaint, Unite claimed Forward broke election rules by accepting followers and displaying an “identifying mark” in the profile picture of the ticket’s account before campaigning began.
SGA election code restricts when tickets can campaign — the official campaign period began at midnight on Feb. 17. Per the elections code, the Elections Committee can discipline any form of campaigning done before this time.
“The fact that people on our side of the campaign were seeing the identifying mark, and the Instagram being active with followers before midnight, to me is a pretty clear violation,” Unite chief counsel Jack Henry Decker said during the complaint hearing.
Forward chief counsel Josh Kinnebrew acknowledged the logo and followers were “indeed a partial violation of the elections code,” although he said the violation was unintentional.
Another member of the Forward staff, Conor Granger, explained he had switched the ticket’s Instagram account to a business account to see how much it would cost to promote content. In doing so, the account switched from private to public, granting access to users who had requested to follow the account.
Granger said he corrected the actions when the issue was brought to his attention by other members of the Forward staff. The account was public and accessible for anyone to view and follow between an estimated six to 20 minutes on Feb. 16, Granger said.
The sanction against Forward will be in effect from 2-4 p.m. on Feb. 19.
“We were ignorant not of election policy but of Instagram policy because we did not know that switching to a business account would automatically make that account public,” Forward’s primary liaison Jantz Womack said.
Unite also filed a separate complaint against Beyond, claiming the ticket violated election code by reposting an Instagram story of members of the Georgia track and field team. The Elections Committee found Beyond did not violate election code because the track team is an athletic team, not a student organization.
