On April 23, 2019, members of the Franklin College Faculty Senate Ad Hoc Committee voted on the acceptance of the 31-page report. The Franklin College Faculty Senate Ad Hoc Committee had met in room 248 of the Miller Learning Center to discuss and vote on the 31-page report they compiled regarding how the remains found under Baldwin Hall in 2015 were treated. (Photo/Kaley Lefevre, kaley.lefevre@gmail.com)